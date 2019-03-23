शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
मूल्यांकन खत्म, आज भेजे जाएंगे एवार्ड ब्लैंक

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 11:47 PM IST
ज्ञानपुर। विभूति नारायण राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में पखवाड़े भर से चल रहे यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की कापियों का मूल्यांकन शनिवार को खत्म हो गया। इंटरमीडिएट की शेष 500 कापियों को दोपहर में ही जांच लिया गया। उसके बाद परीक्षकों ने अवार्ड ब्लैंक को भरना शुरू किया। रविवार को अवार्ड ब्लैंक को बोर्ड को भेजा जाएगा। उप नियंत्रक प्रेमचंद्र यादव ने कहा कि अवार्ड ब्लैंक में ही परीक्षार्थियों के अंक निर्धारित रहते हैं। उसी के आधार पर उनके मार्कशीट आदि तैयार किया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि मूल्यांकन के लिए जिले में एक लाख 73 कापियां आईं थीं। हाईस्कूल की कापियां पांच दिन पूर्व ही जांची जा चुकी थीं।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Varanasi

मोदी और शाह के फोटो की अवमानना में केस दर्ज, वायरल हो रहा था वीडियो

डीघ विकास खंड के बैरीबीसा निवासी अमित दूबे ने 21 मार्च को को तहरीर देकर आरोप लगाया कि सागर रायपुर गांव निवासी और मुंबई में रह रहा तपन चौबे अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट पर जाति विशेष के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करता है।

22 मार्च 2019

कामायनी एक्सप्रेस के ठहराव की उठी आवाज
Bhadohi

कामायनी एक्सप्रेस के ठहराव की उठी आवाज

22 मार्च 2019

जलने से विवाहिता की मौत, घाट से पुलिस ने शव उठाया
Bhadohi

जलने से विवाहिता की मौत, घाट से पुलिस ने शव उठाया

22 मार्च 2019

भदोही की होली (चार खबरें)
Bhadohi

भदोही की होली (चार खबरें)

22 मार्च 2019

विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचीं प्रियंका
Varanasi

विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचीं प्रियंका, श्रद्धालुओं ने जयकारों के बीच लगाए 'मोदी-मोदी' नारे

19 मार्च 2019

फाग गाते समय बुजुर्ग की मौत
Bhadohi

फाग गाते समय बुजुर्ग की मौत

22 मार्च 2019

विरोध में बा लहर, जीत हमर होई...
Bhadohi

विरोध में बा लहर, जीत हमर होई...

22 मार्च 2019

बाइक से टकराकर अधेड़ घायल
Bhadohi

बाइक से टकराकर अधेड़ घायल

23 मार्च 2019

विवाद के चलते दूसरे दिन दहन हुई होलिका
Bhadohi

विवाद के चलते दूसरे दिन दहन हुई होलिका

22 मार्च 2019

अलग अलग मारपीट में 17 घायल
Bhadohi

अलग अलग मारपीट में 17 घायल

22 मार्च 2019

