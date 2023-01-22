Basti: खेल स्टेडियम में प्रतियोगिता के बाद हार-जीत को लेकर आपस में भिड़ंत, लाठी- डंडों से पिटाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
यूपी के बस्ती में खेल स्टेडियम में खेल प्रतियोगिता समाप्त होने के बाद कुछ लोग खेल में हार-जीत को लेकर आपस में भिड़ गए। पुलिस ने कोतवाली थाना में मामला दर्ज आरोपियों की पहचान करने में जुटी है।
Basti, UP | After a sports competition ended at Basti sports stadium, some people engaged in a fight regarding winning & losing in the sport. Case registered at Kotwali PS. Accused being identified, action to be taken as per law: Alok Kumar, CO Sadar (21.01) pic.twitter.com/0SLFYZx3v2— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2023
