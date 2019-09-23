शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Bareilly   religion

श्री गणेश पूजन कर दशहरा मेले का उद्घाटन

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:54 AM IST
बरेली। श्री रामलीला समिति श्री बाबा वनखंडीनाथ मंदिर जोगीनवादा में रविवार को विराट दशहरा मेले का उद्घाटन किया गया। नगर विधायक डॉ. अरुण कुमार ने विधि विधान से श्री गणेश पूजन और दीप प्रज्जवलित कर मेले का उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन उत्तराखंड की राज्य मंत्री रेखा आर्या को करना था लेकिन देर शाम तक वो मेला स्थल तक पहुंच नहीं सकीं। जानकारी मेला अध्यक्ष सुरेश चंद्र राठौर ने दी।
religion
