प्रधानमंत्री की परीक्षा पर चर्चा में प्रिया और निधि भी हुईं शामिल

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 10:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री की परीक्षा पर चर्चा कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुईं लखीमपुर खीरी की प्रिया और निधि
लखीमपुर खीरी। दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के परीक्षा की चर्चा कार्यक्रम में चौहान ग्रीन फील्ड एकेडमी की कक्षा नौ की छात्रा प्रिया चौहान व अजमानी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की कक्षा 11 की छात्रा निधि द्विवेदी शामिल हुईं। यह जानकारी डीआईओएस डॉ. आरके जायसवाल ने दी।
education
