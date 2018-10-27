शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   जिला अस्पताल में खुलेंगे पचोऱं् के दस नये काउंटर

जिला अस्पताल में खुलेंगे पचोऱं् के दस नये काउंटर

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 08:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जिला अस्पताल में खुलेंगे
पर्चों के दस नए काउंटर
- नए शेड का निर्माण शुरू हुआ
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली। जिला अस्पताल में पर्चा बनवाने के लिए मरीजों को अब अधिक देर लाइन में नहीं खड़ा होना पडे़गा। अस्पताल के सीएमएस डॉ. केएस गुप्ता के मुताबिक पर्चा बनाने वाले काउंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। यूपीएचएसएसपी का काम भी शुरू हो गया। पर्चा काउंटर के ऊपर का शेड हटवा दिया गया है। अब वहां पक्की छत बनाई जाएगी।
अधिकारियों के निरीक्षण के वक्त भी पर्चा काउंटर पर लंबी लाइनों को देखकर मेडिकल स्टाफ को सफाई देनी पड़ती थी। वहीं बारिश और तीखी धूप में मरीज और तीमारदार परेशान भी होते थे। यहां चार पर्चा काउंटर खुले हुए थे। सीएमएस के मुताबिक छह और काउंटर खोले जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद दस काउंटरों पर पर्चा बनेगा। जिला अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन पंद्रह सौ से दो हजार मरीजों की आमद होती है। बड़ी संख्या में मरीजों को पर्चा बनवाने के लिए दिक्कत झेलनी पड़ती थी, जिससे अब जल्द ही छुटकारा मिल जाएगा।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
