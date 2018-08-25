शहर चुनें

मीरानपुर कटरा में रुकी जनसेवा और पाटलीपुत्र

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 25 Aug 2018 11:54 PM IST
बरेली। शहीद एक्सप्रेस से यात्रा करने के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराने वाले यात्रियों ने रविवार को रोजा और शाहजहांपुर स्टेशन पर हंगामा किया। इस दौरान शाहजहांपुर स्टेशन पर यात्रियों ने एसएस ओमशिव अवस्थी के साथ नोकझोंक भी की। रेलवे पर मनमाने ढंग से ट्रेनों के संचालन का आरोप लगाया।
दरअसल, रविवार को शहीद एक्सप्रेस को रद्द कर दिया गया। यह ट्रेन घंटों देरी से चल रही थी। काफी यात्री रिजर्वेशन करा चुके थे। इनको पता लगा कि ट्रेन रद्द हो गई है और उनका रिफंड भी नहीं आया है। कई यात्री पूछताछ खिड़की पर पहुंचे। यहां शहीद एक्सप्रेस के टिकट पर दूसरी ट्रेन में यात्रा करने के बारे में पता किया तो बताया गया कि यह गैरकानूनी होगा। इस पर यात्रियों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
delhi high court
Chandigarh

बहनों की आंखों में आंसू, मिर्चपुर में नहीं मनाया जाएगा रक्षाबंधन

रक्षाबंधन से पहले आए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के फैसले ने बहनों की उम्मीदों को तोड़ दिया। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मिर्चपुर गांव में अब बहनों को राखी उत्सव को लेकर उत्साह नहीं है।

25 अगस्त 2018

रामपुर में हुई बारिश के दौरान नूर महल मार्ग पर हुआ जलभराव।अमर उजाला
Rampur

बारिश का पानी गलियों से लेकर घरों तक में घुसा

25 अगस्त 2018

अनिल ने कठिन परिश्रम से किया मुकाम हासिल
Bageshwar

अनिल ने कठिन परिश्रम से किया मुकाम हासिल

25 अगस्त 2018

हरियाणा स्टाफ सिलेक्शन कमीशन
Chandigarh

खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, 18 हजार पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू

25 अगस्त 2018

accident
Dehradun

अल्मोड़ा: हल्द्वानी से पिथौरागढ़ जा रहा कैंटर खाई में गिरा, चालक-क्लीनर की दर्दनाक मौत

25 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Chandigarh

बदसूरत कहकर पत्नी मारती थी ताने, छह लाख रुपये की करती थी मांग, युवक ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दी

25 अगस्त 2018

पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू करने के लिए एकजुट होंगे कर्मचारी
Faridabad

पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू करने के लिए एकजुट होंगे कर्मचारी

25 अगस्त 2018

uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में एक सितंबर को कुमाऊंनी और दो को मनाया जाएगा गढ़वाली भाषा दिवस

25 अगस्त 2018

पंजाब का किसान
Chandigarh

खुदकुशी कर रहे पंजाब के किसान, फिर भी सबसे अमीर, सर्वे में हुआ खुलासा

25 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लाइसेंस न होना चालक के लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने का प्रमाण नहीं, पर कार्रवाई सही

25 अगस्त 2018

