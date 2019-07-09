शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Barabanki ›   body

नहर में मिला युवक का शव

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 12:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बाराबंकी। मसौली क्षेत्र में शारदा सहायक डबल नहर में तिलपुरा झाल के निकट एक शव मिलने की सूचना ग्राम प्रधान नहामऊ चन्द्रिका प्रसाद ने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से शव को नहर से निकला लेकिन मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी। करीब 40 वर्षीय युवक नीला लोवर व बनियान पहने था। चौकी प्रभारी त्रिलोकपुर सुनील दत्त ने बताया कि छानबीन की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मोहम्मद शमी-विराट कोहली
Cricket News

पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर का बेतुका बयान 'भाजपा के दबाव में शमी को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ बाहर किया गया'

8 जुलाई 2019

july weekly rashifal saptahik rashifal weekly horoscope from 8 july to 14 july
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल : दो ग्रहों की बदली चाल से इस हफ्ते कुछ ऐसा रहेगा राशियों का हाल

8 जुलाई 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा-सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: मुंबई के होटल से गोवा ले जाए गए कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बागी विधायक

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 150 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 60 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

9 जुलाई 2019

कुलधरा गांव
Bizarre News

200 सालों से वीरान पड़ा है भारत का ये रहस्यमयी गांव, यहां से रातों-रात गायब हो गए थे 5000 लोग

8 जुलाई 2019

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे बना जानलेवा, छह महीनों में 95 हादसे, भयावह है मृतकों का आंकड़ा

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

प्रह्लाद जोशी
India News

सिद्धारमैया और कुमारस्वामी के बीच सत्ता संघर्ष कर्नाटक में राजनीतिक संकट की वजह : भाजपा

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट्ट की पत्नी बोली- मेरे पति राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध के शिकार

8 जुलाई 2019

iran-america
World

अमेरिका को ईरान की खुली चेतावनी- यूरेनियम संवर्धन को किसी भी स्तर पर ले जाएंगे

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारत में हुई आतंकी वारदातों में नहीं माना मसूद-सईद का हाथ

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

सर्दी जुकाम
Health & Fitness

मौसम की बीमारियों से ना हों परेशान, ये घरेलू नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

7 जुलाई 2019

moon
Opinion

चांद से जुड़ी कहानियों का सफर : वहां रहने वाला नहीं मरेगा

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

murder
Lucknow

बाराबंकी: भाजपा नेता सहित छह पर दहेज के लिए पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या कराने का आरोप, केस दर्ज

बाराबंकी में भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष राहुल प्रताप सिंह की पत्नी स्नेहा सिंह की मौत मामले में स्नेहा सिंह के परिजनों ने भाजपा नेता सहित ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों पर दहेज के लिए बेटी की हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है।

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
accident
Barabanki

आगरा जनरथ हादसे में युवक की मौत से किंतूर में मातम

9 जुलाई 2019

muder
Barabanki

धारदार हथियार से हुई थी नर्सिंग टीचर की हत्या

9 जुलाई 2019

accident
Barabanki

करंट लगने से बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

accident
Barabanki

ट्रेन से गिरकर युवक व बुजुर्ग की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

accident
Barabanki

दो सड़क हादसों में पिता-पुत्र व मां-बेटे की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

accused escaped
Barabanki

पुलिस हिरासत से हथकड़ी समेत बंदी फरार

9 जुलाई 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
Lucknow

कांग्रेस नेता पीएल पुनिया ने सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, राहुल पर की थी टिप्पणी

7 जुलाई 2019

barabanki
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में मामूली बात पर कांवड़ियों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा, तीन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

7 जुलाई 2019

बाराबंकी जेल में निरीक्षण करते जिला अधिकारी
Lucknow

यूपी: जेल से कैदियों के फरार होने के बाद अलर्ट जारी, डीएम ने किया निरीक्षण

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा: राजधानी लखनऊ के 6 घरों के बुझ गए चिराग

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर एक बार फिर दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। आगरा में झरना नाले में एसी जनरथ बस गिर गई। हादसे में 29 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में लखनऊ के 6 घरों के चिराग भी बुझ गए।

8 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:40

महिलाओं पर विवादित पोस्ट लिख बुरा फंसे फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी, अब मांगी माफी

8 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:18

संकट में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन सरकार, लोकसभा में भी उठा मुद्दा

8 जुलाई 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:38

पीएम मोदी के लिए गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने गाया गीत, पीएम ने ट्वीट के जरिए की तारीफ

8 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT 3:19

मॉनसून में नुकसानदायक हो सकता है इन चीजों का खाना

8 जुलाई 2019

Related

accident
Barabanki

हादसे में महिला समेत तीन की मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

raid in jail
Barabanki

जिला कारागार में डीएम-एसपी का छापा

8 जुलाई 2019

complaint against bjp mp
Barabanki

भाजपा सासंद के खिलाफ थाने में दी तहरीर

8 जुलाई 2019

raid
Barabanki

60 दुकानों पर छापे, एक लाइसेंस निलंबित

6 जुलाई 2019

college admission
Barabanki

जनेस्मा में प्रवेश के लिए 10 जुलाई तक करें आवेदन

8 जुलाई 2019

raid
Barabanki

जांच को पहुंची टीम तो क्लीनिक बंद कर भाग गया झोलाछाप

7 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited