रजबहा कटी, 50 बीघा खेतों में भरा पानी

रजबहा कटी, 50 बीघा खेतों में भरा पानी

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:33 AM IST
नहर कटी, 50 बीघा खेतों में भरा पानी
बाराबंकी। सुबेहा क्षेत्र में ग्राम सराय चंदेल के विश्वंभर पुरवा के पास रविवार शाम नहर की पटरी कट गई। इससे नहर का पानी खेतों में भर गया। है। रजबहा के पास स्थित सूर्यबली, सागर, रामकैलाश, तुलसीराम, रामबख्श, सुनील, बाबू आदि के खेत लबालब हो गए। खेतों में काफी रेत जमा हो गई। नहर पटरी दुरुस्त करने में नाकाम किसानों ने सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दी लेकिन देर शाम तक नहर के कटान को बंद नहीं किया गया था। काफी दिन से सूखी नहरों में किसानों की मांग पर दो दिन पहले पानी छोड़ा गया था। सिंचाई विभाग के अधिशाषी अभियंता ज्ञानचंद्र ने बताया कि नहर पटरी कटने की सूचना पर पानी हेड से बंद करा दिया गया है। सोमवार को उसे दुरुस्त कराने के बाद पानी छोड़ा जाएगा।

