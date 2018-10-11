शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
साहसिक यात्रा को रवाना होंगे दस स्वयं सेवक

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 12:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
साहसिक यात्रा को रवाना होंगे दस स्वयं सेवक
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बाराबंकी। मोहन लाल वर्मा इंस्टीट्यूट के प्राचार्य डॉ. एचएन चौधरी द्वारा हरी झंडी दिखा कर बुुधवार को दस दिवसीय साहसिक यात्रा का शुभारंभ किया गया। यह यात्रा भारत सरकार की ओर से पोंग डैम हिमाचल प्रदेश में 12 से 21 अक्तूबर के बीच संपन्न कराया जा रहा है। इसका नेतृत्व इंस्टीट्यूट की राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना इकाई के कार्यक्रमाधिकरी पंकज कुमार पटवा कर रहे हैं। बुधवार को इस साहसिक यात्रा में प्रतिभाग करने वाले चयनित सभी दस स्वयं सेवक उपस्थित हुए। इस दौरान नेहरु युवा केंद द्वारा राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के अनुभवों से अवगत कराया। प्राचार्य एचएन चौधरी, उप प्रबंधक देवांशु जायसवल ने दल को अपनी शुभकामनां देकर विदा किया। इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रमाधिकरी रवि गुप्ता, डॉ. विनोद गौतम, अनीता कुमारी सहित अन्य प्राध्यापक छात्र व छात्राएं उपस्थित रही।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
  




विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
शिवपाल यादव
Lucknow

प्रदेश की कानून-व्यवस्था पर बोले शिवपाल, बेलगाम हो गई है यूपी पुलिस

उत्तर प्रदेश की पुलिस बेलगाम हो गई है। प्रदेश सरकार को इस पर सख्ती से निर्णय लेना होगा। ये बात समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल यादव ने एक समारोह में कही।

6 अक्टूबर 2018

नहर में कूदी युवती व किशोरी, लापता
Barabanki

नहर में कूदी युवती व किशोरी, लापता

10 अक्टूबर 2018

तालाब व सरकारी भूमि पर भू-माफियों का कब्जा
Barabanki

तालाब व सरकारी भूमि पर भू-माफियों का कब्जा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

समय से पहले धरासायी होने लगे शौचालय
Barabanki

समय से पहले धरासायी होने लगे शौचालय

10 अक्टूबर 2018

दरियाबाद में मिला दो साल पहले लुधियाना से लापता युवक
Barabanki

दरियाबाद में मिला दो साल पहले लुधियाना से लापता युवक

9 अक्टूबर 2018

बिना अनुबंधन पत्र भरे कार्य रहे 47 संविदा परिचालकों को नोटिस
Barabanki

बिना अनुबंधन पत्र भरे कार्य रहे 47 संविदा परिचालकों को नोटिस

10 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम आवास के लाभार्थियों का होगा गृह प्रवेश
Barabanki

पीएम आवास के लाभार्थियों का होगा गृह प्रवेश

9 अक्टूबर 2018

एसआईबी ने शुरु की भ्रष्टाचार में दर्ज मुकदमों की जांच
Barabanki

एसआईबी ने शुरु की भ्रष्टाचार में दर्ज मुकदमों की जांच

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सफर मेला शुरू, बढ़ने लगी जायरीनों की आमद
Barabanki

सफर मेला शुरू, बढ़ने लगी जायरीनों की आमद

9 अक्टूबर 2018

फांसी के फंदे से लटकता मिला अधेड़ का शव
Barabanki

फांसी के फंदे से लटकता मिला अधेड़ का शव

9 अक्टूबर 2018

