Young man and woman hanged themselves to death

युवक और महिला ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 11:39 PM IST
युवक और महिला ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी
बांदा/अतर्रा। शहर के मवई बुजुर्ग गांव में राम सिंह (28) ने बुधवार को दोपहर घर में रस्सी से फांसी लगा ली। घटना के परिजन घर के बाहर बैठे थे। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। प्रभारी निरीक्षक बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि परिजन घटना का कारण नहीं बता सके। मृतक का मोबाइल जांच के लिए कब्जे में लिया गया है।
दूसरी घटना में अतर्रा थाना क्षेत्र के आऊ गांव निवासी अवधेश कुमारी 40 पत्नी राजाभइया ने बुधवार की सुबह मवेशी बाड़े में रस्सी के फंदे से फांसी लगा ली। एसआई अखिलेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने शव फंदे से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेज दिया। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक पति और ससुर से अनबन होने से वह अलग रहती थी।
राजाभइया घर में ही कारीगरी का काम करता है। मृतका के पिता देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गुरेह गांव निवासी रामसजीवन ने आत्महत्या की वजह घरेलू कलह बताया। मृतका के दो पुत्रों में एक दिव्यांग है। थाना प्रभारी रामेंद्र तिवारी का कहना है कि मायके पक्ष से तहरीर मिलने पर कार्रवाई करेंगे।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

