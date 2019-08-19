शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   The young man shot himself

पिता से झगड़कर युवक ने खुद को गोली मारी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 11:36 PM IST
बांदा/अतर्रा। मजदूरों का पूरा भुगतान न करने पर पिता से झगड़े के बाद युवक ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से तमंचा बरामद कर लिया है।
गिरवां थाना क्षेत्र के करगेहना गांव निवासी रामानुज चौबे (25) पुत्र गोरेलाल ने रविवार की देर शाम घर से करीब 500 मीटर दूर स्थित तालाब किनारे गोली मारकर जान दे दी। गोली उसकी दाहिनी कनपटी पर लगी थी। गोली की आवाज सुनकर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने परिजनों को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने घटना में प्रयुक्त 12 बोर तमंचा बरामद कर शव का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। गोरेलाल ने बताया कि रामानुज ने मजदूरों से लगभग 10 बीघा जमीन में धान की रोपाई कराई थी। लगभग 6000 रुपये मजदूरी देनी थी। उसने चार हजार रुपये कर्ज लेकर पुत्र को दे दिए, लेकिन वह पूरे छह हजार रुपये मांग रहा था। न होने की बात कहने पर वह झगड़ा करके घर से चला गया और आत्महत्या कर ली। युवत इंटर पास था। सूरत में मजदूरी करता था। छह माह पूर्व घर आया था। खेती-किसानी में पिता का हाथ बंटाता था।
