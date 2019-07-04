शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   Teenager jumped into river, hospital recruitment

किशोरी ने नदी में छलांग लगाई, अस्पताल भर्ती

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 11:24 PM IST
बांदा। शहर के कटरा निवासी पप्पू की 16 वर्षीय पुत्री संजना ने गुरुवार को सुबह केन नदी सड़क पुल के ऊपर से छलांग लगा दी। राहगीरों ने उसे रोकने का प्रयास भी किया।
नदी में मौजूद नाविकों ने उसे पानी से बाहर निकाला और तत्काल जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। कुछ ही देर में परिजन भी आ गए। घरवालों ने बताया कि कालेज में दाखिला के लिए प्रवेश फार्म लेने को घर से निकली थी। इसी वर्ष इंटर उत्तीर्ण किया है। बीए में दाखिला लेना था। परिजन घटना की वजह नहीं बता पाए। ब्यूरो

