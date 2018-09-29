शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   पिटाई से भड़के छात्रों का जीआरपी थाने में हंगामा

पिटाई से भड़के छात्रों का जीआरपी थाने में हंगामा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 30 Sep 2018 12:14 AM IST
पिटाई से भड़के छात्रों का जीआरपी थाने में हंगामा
बांदा। मंडलीय एथलेटिक्स प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेकर महोबा से बांदा लौट रहे कई स्कूलों के खिलाड़ी छात्रों का जीआरपी जवान से सीट को लेकर विवाद हो गया। जवान की सूचना पर बांदा जीआरपी थाने से फोर्स पहुंच गया और पांच छात्रों को ट्रेन से उतारकर उनकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी।

तीन छात्रों को हिरासत में ले लिया। छात्रों के साथ डीएवी इंटर कालेज बांदा के शिक्षक रामदेव भी पुलिस की पिटाई का शिकार हो गए। भड़के छात्रों ने बांदा रेलवे परिसर में स्थित जीआरपी थाने का घेराव कर दिया और हंगामा मचाया। यह देर रात तक जारी था।

विवाद झांसी-मानिकपुर पैसेंजर ट्रेन में हुआ। पुलिस से पिटे छात्रों में शैलेंद्र (18), राहुल (13), गौरव पांडेय (16), मोहित (18) और शुभम (17) शामिल हैं। उधर, जीआरपी थानाध्यक्ष पीएल प्रजापति ने बताया कि छात्रों ने जवान के साथ अभद्रता की। उसकी सूचना पर छात्रों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया था। इस पर छात्र हंगामा मचा रहे हैं। ब्यूरो

