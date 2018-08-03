शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   03 बीएनडीए-7

03 बीएनडीए-7

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 03 Aug 2018 11:54 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बांदा। बुखार से वृद्धा की मौत हो गई। महुआ पीएचसी क्षेत्र के मसुरी (गिरवां) गांव निवासी कमला (65) पत्नी नीलकंठ को पिछले तीन दिनों से बुखार था।
घरेलू इलाज के बाद भी हालत न सुधरने पर शुक्रवार को शाम उसे जिला अस्पताल लाकर भर्ती कराया गया। देर शाम यहां उसकी मौत हो गई। ब्यूरो

Recommended

साइबर कैफे में सेक्स रैकेट
Chandigarh

5 से 10 हजार में बेचती थी जिस्म, पकड़ी गई लड़कियों ने बताया- कोडवर्ड में बात करती है वो...3 खुलासे

3 अगस्त 2018

सपना चौधरी
Fashion street

सपना चौधरी की 15 अनदेखी तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे...बहुत ही खूबसूरत हैं

3 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के हमशक्ल, सैफ अली खान का डुप्लीकेट करता है इस पेट्रोल पंप पर काम

3 अगस्त 2018

Virat Kohli creates history and breaks Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman record
Cricket News

विराट ने तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर का एक और रिकॉर्ड, ब्रेडमैन से भी आगे निकले कोहली

3 अगस्त 2018

Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan story in first time
Bollywood

'लगान' की कहानी आमिर खान को नहीं थी पसंद, फिर एक करीबी ने रिस्क उठाने की दी सलाह

3 अगस्त 2018

VIRAT KOHLI quickest to achieve 7000 runs as a captain, surpassed Brain Lara
Cricket News

ENGvIND: कप्तान कोहली ने फिर रचा इतिहास, ब्रायन लारा का तोड़ा यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

3 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 8 एक्ट्रेस के बीच है 36 का आंकड़ा, एक-दूजे की शक्ल देख आज भी मुंह फेर लेती हैं सब की सब

3 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

गुस्से में इन बड़े स्टार्स को चांटा जड़ चुके हैं सलमान खान, इस फेमस डायरेक्टर को भी नहीं बख्शा

3 अगस्त 2018

सौम्या टंडन
Television

छेड़छाड़ का शिकार हो चुकी हैं ये 6 टीवी एक्ट्रेस, एक ने इस हीरोइन को भेज दी थी अश्लील तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के हमशक्ल, सैफ अली खान का डुप्लीकेट करता है इस पेट्रोल पंप पर काम

3 अगस्त 2018

Angry Hanuman
Weird Stories

भगवान राम के बाद आए उड़ते हुए हनुमान, एंग्री बजरंगबली से चर्चा में आया था ये आर्टिस्ट

3 अगस्त 2018

Fanney Khan
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 14 लीड स्टार्स की बेमेल जोड़ियां, 5 वें नंबर वाली तो किसी के साथ भी नहीं जंच रही

3 अगस्त 2018

shraddha arya ignored mumbai police warning and do kiki challenge
Television

पुलिस की चेतावनी के बावजूद इस एक्ट्रेस ने लिया Kiki चैलेंज, सड़क पर डांस का वीडियो वायरल

3 अगस्त 2018

deepika padukone and ranveer singh fan beaten ad scolded for recording video
Bollywood

रणवीर-दीपिका के रोमांटिक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल, फैन ने किया कमेंट-मुझे दोनों ने पीटा

3 अगस्त 2018

Ravi Dubey
Television

ये 6 टीवी स्टार्स हैं रियलिटी शो के हाइएस्ट पेड होस्ट, आखिरी वाले की फीस जरूर जान लेना

3 अगस्त 2018

Lokesh Kumari Sharma
Television

खुलेआम लड़कों से इस तरह के सवाल पूछ रही हैं बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट, वीडियो वायरल

3 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

state government of jammu kashmir wrote to supreme court to postpone the hearing of article 35a case
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: 35ए पर सुनवाई टालने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को भेजा खत

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 35ए मुद्दे पर मचे घमासान के बीच राजभवन ने शुक्रवार को चौंकाने वाला कदम उठाया है। सूबे की सरकार ने 6 अगस्त को 35-ए पर होने वाली सुनवाई को टालने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को एक पत्र भेजा है।

4 अगस्त 2018

शहीद राईफलमैन औरंगजेब का बदला लेने के लिए सऊदी से गांव पहुंच रहे युवा
Jammu

J&K: शहीद औरंगजेब का बदला लेने सऊदी अरब से नौकरी छोड़ सलानी पहुंचने लगे कई नौजवान

3 अगस्त 2018

पांच साल का बच्चा सिंचाई नहर में बहा
Nainital

पांच साल का बच्चा सिंचाई नहर में बहा

4 अगस्त 2018

शहीद जवान औरंगजेब के घर पहुंचे सऊदी से लौटे गांव के युवा
Jammu

औरंगजेब के पिता और दोस्त बोले, कश्मीर में शहीद हर जवान का बदला लेंगे, हमें फौज में करो भर्ती

3 अगस्त 2018

बादलों का डेरा अभी कराएगा बारिश
Allahabad

बादलों का डेरा अभी कराएगा बारिश

4 अगस्त 2018

Terrorists may attack on Yogi Adityanath says madhya pradesh police
Madhya Pradesh

योगी आदित्यनाथ पर हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, एमपी पुलिस ने जारी किया अलर्ट

3 अगस्त 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

बारिश का कहर, हजारों घरों में घुसा पानी, तीन मकान गिरे

4 अगस्त 2018

शलभ मणि त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा की नीतियों के चलते घुसपैठियों ने बनाया यूपी में ठिकाना: शलभ मणि

4 अगस्त 2018

सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा मारा गया आतंकी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन का आतंकी

4 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

प्राथमिक स्कूलों में 60 बच्चों पर तैनात होंगे 2 अध्यापक, ट्रांसफर नियमावली जारी

3 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: नकली एसपी बनकर कॉन्स्टेबल कर रहा था गलत काम, रात के अंधेरे में धरा गया

बांदा में लखनऊ के नंबर वाली लग्जरी गाड़ी में नीली बत्ती और एसपी का स्टीकर लगाकर उगाही कर रहे एक कॉन्स्टेबल समेत तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

14 जुलाई 2018

टॉप टेन 3:21

देखिए उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड की सभी बड़ी खबरें एक नजर में

10 जुलाई 2018

बांदा जेल 1:44

मुन्ना बजरंगी के बाद अब अगला निशाना बांदा जेल मेंं बंद मुख्तार!

10 जुलाई 2018

बांदा समाचार 2:04

मेडिकल कॉलेज में नहीं दी घूस, नहीं हुआ इलाज, बच्चे की मौत

21 अप्रैल 2018

बांदा 1:16

दूल्हे की इस हरकत पर दुल्हन के पिता ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश

20 फरवरी 2018

Related

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

सीवरेज और कुंभ के काम से शहर में बदहाली

4 अगस्त 2018

विधायक के आने की सूचना पर आरटीओ छोड़ भागे एजेंट
Aligarh

विधायक के आने की सूचना पर आरटीओ छोड़ भागे एजेंट

4 अगस्त 2018

जेपी नड्डा
Varanasi

बीएचयू में आज मौजूद रहेंगे पांच केंद्रीय मंत्री, एम्स के मुद्दे पर होगी बात

4 अगस्त 2018

cm yogi
Delhi NCR

नोएडा एयरपोर्ट बनने दें, नहीं तो हरियाणा बैठा है तैयार: सीएम योगी

3 अगस्त 2018

building collapses in ganeshganj in lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक के बाद एक कई इलाकों में मकान ढहे, तीन की मौत, कैबिनेट मंत्री व मेयर पहुंचे

3 अगस्त 2018

बचाव कार्य में जुटी टीम
Varanasi

चंदौलीः देखते ही देखते धंसते कुएं में समा गए पिता- पुत्र, बचाव कार्य जारी

3 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.