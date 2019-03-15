शहर चुनें

खेत में दरिखा तेंदुआ, हुआ पिंजरे में कैद

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 10:19 PM IST
पिंजड़े में कैद हुआ तेंदुआ
बलरामपुर। ललिया थाना क्षेत्र के बसंतपुर प्रसादडीह गांव में शुक्रवार सुबह एक तेंदुआ गेहूं के खेत में घूमता दिखने से ग्रामीणों में दहशत फैल गई। वन विभाग ने पिंजड़ा लगाकर देर शाम तेंदुए को कैद कर लिए।


संभावना जताई जा रही है कि तेंदुआ बीमार है। इलाज के लिए उसे लखनऊ चिड़ियाघर भेजा जा रहा है। डीएफओ रजनीकांत मित्तल ने बताया कि प्रसादडीह गांव के पास शुक्रवार सुबह गेहूं के खेत में तेंदुआ दिखने की सूचना ग्रामीणों ने दी थी।


मौके पर पिंजड़ा लगाकर निगरानी के लिए वन विभाग व पुलिस की टीम लगाई गई। शाम के समय तेंदुए को पिंजडे़ में कैद कर लिया गया। देखने से वह बीमार लग रहा है। उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर तेंदुए को इलाज के लिए लखनऊ चिड़ियाघर भेजा जा रहा है।

