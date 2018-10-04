शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र-छात्रा हुए सम्मानित

Varanasi Bureau Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 11:56 PM IST
रसड़ा। क्षेत्र के अखनपुरा स्थित नागा जी सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर के छात्रों ने आजमगढ़ में आयोजित खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में अपना परचम लहराया। उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को सम्मानित भी किया गया। आजमगढ़ स्थित सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर में 28 सितंबर से 1 अक्तूबर में आयोजित प्रांतीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में विद्यालय के राजेश राज कृष्णपाल विशाल यादव प्रियंका यादव ने उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन किया। इनका चयन इलाहाबाद में आयोजित खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता के लिए भी किया गया है। विद्यालय के प्रधानाचार्य अनिरुद्ध सिंह ने कहा कि विजेता छात्रों ने परिवार के साथ साथ विद्यालय परिवार का भी नाम रोशन किए हैं। इस मौके पर खेल शिक्षक व्यास जी पांडेय, चन्द्र शेखर तिवारी, रणजीत सिंह आदि लोग उपस्थित रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
  




विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
नई प्रतिमा लगवाने के आश्वासन पर शांत हुए लोग
Varanasi

बलिया में हनुमानजी की प्रतिमा तोड़ कर रखा मंदिर से बाहर, आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने मचाया हंगामा

यूपी के बलिया जिले के अठिलापुरा गांव के समीप अराजकतत्वों ने बुधवार रात राधोपुर मार्ग स्थित मंदिर में लगी हनुमान जी की प्रतिमा क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी। इसकी खबर लगते ही ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो उठे।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
2019 के पहले बनेगा अयोध्या में राम मंदिर: सांसद भरत
Ballia

2019 के पहले बनेगा अयोध्या में राम मंदिर: सांसद भरत

4 अक्टूबर 2018

युवती को भगाने का आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा
Ballia

युवती को भगाने का आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

बकाए मानदेय के लिए संविदाकर्मियों ने आवाज की बुलंद
Ballia

बकाए मानदेय के लिए संविदाकर्मियों ने आवाज की बुलंद

4 अक्टूबर 2018

डीएम की मौजूदगी में हुई पैमाईश, अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश
Ballia

डीएम की मौजूदगी में हुई पैमाईश, अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश

4 अक्टूबर 2018

लापता बालक कानपुर चाइल्ड लाइन से मिला
Ballia

लापता बालक कानपुर चाइल्ड लाइन से मिला

4 अक्टूबर 2018

नर्सिंग होम के चिकित्सक के विरूद्घ मुकदमा दर्ज
Ballia

नर्सिंग होम के चिकित्सक के विरूद्घ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

आक्रोशित किसानों ने बलिया-सिकंदरपुर मार्ग किया जाम
Ballia

आक्रोशित किसानों ने बलिया-सिकंदरपुर मार्ग किया जाम

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मुकुट पूजन के बाद रामलीला आरम्भ
Ballia

मुकुट पूजन के बाद रामलीला आरम्भ

4 अक्टूबर 2018

जनविरोधी सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकना जरूरी: नीरज शेखर
Ballia

जनविरोधी सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकना जरूरी: नीरज शेखर

4 अक्टूबर 2018

