एक पिस्टल के साथ तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 01:16 AM IST
बलिया। पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देश पर अपराधियों के विरुद्ध चलाये जा रहे अभियान के क्रम में पुलिस टीम ने गुरुवार की शाम एक पिस्टल के साथ तीन अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर संबंधित धाराओं में जेल भेज दिया। पकड़े गए आरोपी मनियर थाना क्षेत्र के मनियर विशुनपुरा निवासी रमेश तिवारी पुत्र अभिराम तिवारी, मनोज राम पुत्र स्व. चन्द्रेश्वर राम, सुखपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के जीराबस्ती निवासी सतीश कुमार वर्मा पुत्र गोविंद प्रसाद है। जिनके पास से एक अवैध पिस्टल, दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया गया।

