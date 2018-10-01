शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ballia ›   करंट की जद में आने युवक झुलसा

करंट की जद में आने युवक झुलसा

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 10:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बेल्थरारोड(बलिया)। उभांव थाना क्षेत्र के मोलनापुर ग्राम में सोमवार को सुबह विद्युत स्पर्शाघात से एक युवक गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया। आनन-फानन में आसपास के लोगों ने झुलसे युवक को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सीयर पहुंचाया, जहां गंभीरावस्था के चलते जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। क्षेत्र के तेंदुआ पट्टी फरसाटार निवासी गुड्डू यादव सोमवार को सुबह मोलनापुर में विद्युत पोल पर बिजली की तार ठीक कर रहा था कि इस बीच वह करेंट की चपेट में आ गया और वह पोल से नीचे गिर पड़ा।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

weekly rashifal 2018: weekly horoscope 1 october to 7 october first week of october month
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 1 से 7 अक्टूबर: सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा नए महीने का पहला हफ्ता

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी के बच्चियों से मिलते हुए सीएम योगी
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: मां और बच्चों से मिले सीएम योगी, मानीं सारी मांगें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'आशिक...' में इमरान हाशमी के साथ बोल्ड सीन देने का था तनुश्री को अफसोस, जानिए और भी कई दिलचस्प बातें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree
tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree
Bollywood

'आशिक...' में इमरान हाशमी के साथ बोल्ड सीन देने का था तनुश्री को अफसोस, जानिए और भी कई दिलचस्प बातें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर हंगामा
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांडः आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा, इस बात पर अड़ी रही

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' से लेकर कृष्णा कपूर तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं आज की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

bigg boss 12
tanushree dutta
Alisha Khan
neha dhupia
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' से लेकर कृष्णा कपूर तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं आज की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक विवेक तिवारी की सहकर्मी
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: चश्मदीद ने सिलसिलेवार ढंग से बताया उस भयानक रात का वाकया

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राम वी सुतार
Noida

मिलिए 93 साल के उस बुजुर्ग शिल्पकार से, जिसने देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों को दिखाया है 'गांधी के घर का रास्ता'

1 अक्टूबर 2018

beechvale
Bollywood

जाकिर हुसैन लेकर आ रहे हैं आम आदमी की कहानी 'बीचवाले', मुश्किलों से जूझते हुए बिखेर देंगे मुस्कुराहट

1 अक्टूबर 2018

neha dhupia
Bollywood

नेहा धूपिया के बेबी शॉवर के जश्न का VIDEO आया सामने, शादी से पहले प्रेग्नेंट होने पर बोली थी ये बात

1 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Supernatural Stories

मरने के बाद भी लाश से आती है चीखने की आवाज, होती हैं ये अजीबोगरीब हरकतें...

1 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree dutta
Bollywood

तनुश्री के नाना पाटेकर पर लगाए आरोपों में कितनी है सच्चाई, इस LEAK VIDEO ने खोल दी पोल

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
urvashi rana
Television

बिग बॉस 12: क्या दर्शकों के साथ हो रहा धोखा, अब सामने आया इस कंटेस्टेंट का बड़ा झूठ

1 अक्टूबर 2018

तनुश्री दत्ता
Bollywood

तबीयत खराब होने के बाद तनुश्री दत्ता ने मीडिया से बनाई दूरी, कुछ दिनों के लिए गईं छुट्टी पर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

facebook and whatsapp
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सएप पर बात करने से रोक लगाती थी पत्नी, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम तबाह हो गई जिंदगी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

International Coffee Day: Know the amazing health benefits of drinking green tea everyday
Fitness

मोटापे से लेकर शुगर ठीक करने तक फायदेमंद हैं ये कॉफी, अच्छी सेहत के लिए आज से ही पीना शुरू कर दें

1 अक्टूबर 2018

अक्टूबर महीने के व्रत-त्योहार
Festivals

अक्टूबर में होंगे नवरात्रि, दशहरा और करवा चौथ जैसे कई बड़े त्योहार, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

गिरफ्तार युवक
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री के बैग में रखे जूते से कारतूस बरामद, गिरफ्तार

वाराणसी के बाबतपुर स्थित लालबहादुर शास्त्री अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर पर सोमवार को चेकिंग के दौरान शुभम कुमार मिश्रा के बैग में रखे जूते से एसएलआर का 7.62 एमएम का कारतूस बरामद हुआ।

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Varanasi

बलियाः पेड़ से टकराई स्कॉर्पियो, मामा-भांजे की दर्दनाक मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

छिनैती की घटनाओं से लोग भयभीत
Ballia

छिनैती की घटनाओं से लोग भयभीत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

घाघरा तांडव में दस एकड़ कृषियोग्य भूमि विलीन
Ballia

घाघरा तांडव में दस एकड़ कृषियोग्य भूमि विलीन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

वेतन के लिए विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप की
Ballia

वेतन के लिए विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप की

1 अक्टूबर 2018

अधिवक्ता उत्पीड़न बर्दाश्त नहीं: कौशल
Ballia

अधिवक्ता उत्पीड़न बर्दाश्त नहीं: कौशल

1 अक्टूबर 2018

बच्चों के अधिकार व संरक्षण पर हुई चर्चा
Ballia

बच्चों के अधिकार व संरक्षण पर हुई चर्चा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

सरकार के जनविरोधी कार्यो से हर वर्ग है निराश: रमाशंकर
Ballia

सरकार के जनविरोधी कार्यो से हर वर्ग है निराश: रमाशंकर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

कला प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से मृदा शक्ति बचाने का दिया संदेश
Ballia

कला प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से मृदा शक्ति बचाने का दिया संदेश

1 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्रसंघ चुनाव के लिए सौंपा ज्ञापन
Ballia

छात्रसंघ चुनाव के लिए सौंपा ज्ञापन

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: बीजेपी विधायक और समर्थकों की डीआईओएस से हाथापाई

अपने बयानों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले बैरिया से बीजेपी विधायक इस बार एक नई वजह से सुर्खियों में हैं। दरअसल बलिया में एक बैठक के दौरान विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह और उनके समर्थकों की डीआईओएस से हाथापाई हो गई। इस बैठक मे डीएम भवानी सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

24 सितंबर 2018

रजिया 3:37

तीन तलाक के बाद पति ने बंधक बनाकर की थी हैवानियत, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

11 जुलाई 2018

SUNITA SINGH 3:01

बीजेपी महिला विधायक का ऑडियो वायरल, अवैध कामों के लिए मांग रही ‘कट’

5 जून 2018

BALLIA NEWS 1:10

एसपी नेता के बिगड़े बोल, "शरीर की बनावट के हिसाब से महिलाएं कपड़े पहने"

22 मई 2018

OM PRAKASH 1:00

योगी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया श्राप, कहा ये बिमारी होगी

21 मई 2018

Related

अयोध्या को राष्ट्रीय धरोहर घोषित करने की मांग
Ballia

अयोध्या को राष्ट्रीय धरोहर घोषित करने की मांग

1 अक्टूबर 2018

चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि सहित तीन पर मुकदमा दर्ज
Ballia

चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि सहित तीन पर मुकदमा दर्ज

30 सितंबर 2018

गड़हा महोत्सव की तैयारी
Ballia

गड़हा महोत्सव की तैयारी

30 सितंबर 2018

गड़वार-नगरा मार्ग पर किसानों ने लगाया ऐतिहासिक जाम
Ballia

गड़वार-नगरा मार्ग पर किसानों ने लगाया ऐतिहासिक जाम

30 सितंबर 2018

चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश
Ballia

चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश

30 सितंबर 2018

गरीबों के लिए वरदान हैं उज्ज्वला योजना: विधायक
Ballia

गरीबों के लिए वरदान हैं उज्ज्वला योजना: विधायक

30 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.