शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   Uncle-nephew beaten on suspicion of holding a truck loaded with camles

ऊंटों से लदा ट्रक पकड़वाने के शक में चाचा-भतीजे को पीटा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 12:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ऊंटों से लदा ट्रक पकड़वाने के शक में चाचा-भतीजे को पीटा
विज्ञापन
बागपत। शहर के पुराना कस्बे में पांच-छह लोगों ने चाचा-भतीजे को बंधक बनाकर पिटाई की। मेरठ में ऊंटों से लदा ट्रक पकड़वाने के शक में आरोपियों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। घायल ने कोतवाली पहुंचकर शिकायत की। पुलिस जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई।
मोहल्ला देशराज बागपत निवासी साबिर पुत्र दीन मोहम्मद ने बताया कि बुधवार को वह अपने चाचा महताब के साथ राष्ट्र वंदना चौक पर खड़ा था। इसी समय पुराना कस्बे के पांच-छह युवक दो बाइकों पर सवार होकर आए और चाचा-भतीजे को जबरन बाइक पर बैठाकर अपने घर ले गए। घर में बंधक बनाकर उनकी लाठी-डंडों से बेरहमी से पिटाई की। साबिर ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले मेरठ में आरोपियों का ऊंटों से लदा ट्रक पकड़ा गया था। आरोपियों को ट्रक को पकड़वाने में चाचा-भतीजे पर शक है। घायलों ने कोतवाली पहुंचकर पुलिस से शिकायत की। पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। कोतवाली प्रभारी उमेश रोरिया ने बताया कि तहरीर मिलने पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्रवाई होगी।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी धरती की पहली तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 से ऐसा दिखा पृथ्वी का नजारा, इसरो ने जारी की तस्वीरें

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: 70 मिनट तक सुषमा स्वराज ने लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो फूट-फूटकर रोए एम्स के डॉक्टर

7 अगस्त 2019

mars transit in leo rashi from 9 august
Predictions

6 राशियों के लिए बहुत शुभ रहेगा आने वाले 45 दिन, जानिए क्यों

7 अगस्त 2019

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
7 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

7 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

द्रविड़ के लिए BCCI पर भड़के गांगुली, आखिर क्यों कहा भारतीय क्रिकेट को भगवान ही बचाए

7 अगस्त 2019

राहुल द्रविड़-सौरव गांगुली
राहुल द्रविड़
सौरभ गांगुली
सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

द्रविड़ के लिए BCCI पर भड़के गांगुली, आखिर क्यों कहा भारतीय क्रिकेट को भगवान ही बचाए

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

देखिए सुषमा स्वराज का परिवार, पति रहे सबसे कम उम्र के एसजी, भाई डॉक्टर और बहन प्रोफेसर

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Uncle-nephew beaten on suspicion of holding a truck loaded with camles
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पानी संकट
World

देश में भीषण जलसंकट: 189 देशों में भारत 13वें पायदान पर, डे जीरो की कगार पर 17 देश

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सबकी मदद करने को हमेशा तैयार रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, ट्रोलर्स का भी करती थीं सामना

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज
Agra

तस्वीरें: आगरा के मामलों पर संजीदा रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, स्विस जोड़े पर हमले से हुईं थीं नाराज

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Lucknow

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर नेताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, बताया बड़ी क्षति

7 अगस्त 2019

Sushma swaraj death she was Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha MP determined for development
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड से राज्यसभा सांसद रही थीं सुषमा स्वराज, मजबूत इरादों के साथ रखी थी विकास की नींव, तस्वीरें...

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने पर तीनों खान ने साधी चुप्पी, अमिताभ और अक्षय सहित ये स्टार्स भी खामोश

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Opinion

नए कानून से देश में नया भूगोल : तब ऐसे सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाए गए?

6 अगस्त 2019

Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने पर पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स का हुआ ऐसा हाल, एक-एक ट्वीट में झलक रहा है दर्द

6 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक देश एक झंडा एक विधान पर आज लोकसभा में लगेगी मुहर, यहां जानें सबकुछ

6 अगस्त 2019

Pregnancy
India News

किराये की कोख के कारोबार पर रोक लगाने वाले विधेयक को लोकसभा की मंजूरी  

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण हादसा
Meerut

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर भीषण हादसा, तीन युवकों की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

यूपी के बागपत में ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे पर मवी कलां मिनी टोल प्लाजा के पास ट्रक ने पीछे से कार में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में कार सवार तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक की हालत गंभीर है।

8 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बागपत: राहुल गैंग: एसपी कार्यालय पर पुलिस हिरासत में लूट के आरोपी युवकों के बारे में जानकारी देते
Baghpat

राहुल खट्टा गिरोह ने की थी कांग्रेस नेता से लूट

8 अगस्त 2019

कब्रिस्तान में जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

चौंकाने वाला मामला: कब्रिस्तान में कई कब्रों से शवों के सिर चोरी, जांच में जुटे पुलिस अधिकारी

7 अगस्त 2019

Notice to BDO of Baghpat
Baghpat

समय पर नहीं पहुंचती कार्यालय, बागपत बीडीओ को नोटिस

8 अगस्त 2019

बागपत: खेकड़ा के मसूरी के जंगल में पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश अतुल
Baghpat

मसूरी के पास मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश घायल

8 अगस्त 2019

बागपत: ढिकौली-कहरका मार्ग स्थित जंगल में बदमाशों से मुठभेड़ के बाद गोली लगने से घायल हुआ बदमाश रा?
Baghpat

भतीजे ने दिया चकमा, पुलिस की गोली से चाचा घायल

8 अगस्त 2019

दोनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

आर्मी में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले दो गिरफ्तार, चार लाख रुपए लेते थे एडवांस

7 अगस्त 2019

एसपी शैलेश कुमार पांडेय
Meerut

यूपी: कड़ी चौकसी के बीच 140 स्थानों पर होगी बकरीद की नमाज, पुलिस बल रहेगा तैनात

6 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर
Meerut

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद कश्मीरी पंडितों में जगी आस, किरण बोली- अब हक से जा सकेंगे कश्मीर

7 अगस्त 2019

10 lakh extortion sought on phone from councilor
Baghpat

फोन पर सभासद से मांगी 10 लाख की रंगदारी

7 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

आतंकी हाफिज सईद दोषी करार, पाक के गुजरात में शिफ्ट किया गया केस

मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मास्टमाइंड और ग्लोबल आतंकी हाफिज सईद को पाकिस्तान की कोर्ट ने दोषी करार दिया है।

7 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:26

कश्मीर से 370 खत्म होने पर बौखलाया पाकिस्तान, इमरान खान ने लिये ये फैसले

7 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

निमकी मुखिया का नया सीजन हुआ लॉन्च, अब सीरियल का नाम होगा निमकी विधायक

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 4:54

सुषमा को किया जाएगा हमेशा याद, जानिए ये 10 वजह

7 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:06

इस घाटी का अंतरिक्ष से है सीथा संबंध, लोग मानते हैं यहां जाने वाले की थम जाती है उम्र

7 अगस्त 2019

Related

बागपत में मंगलवार को झमाझम बारिश के बाद जलमग्र हुआ कलक्ट्रेट परिसर
Baghpat

कलक्ट्रेट बना तरणताल, बड़ौत में करंट से मजदूर की मौत

7 अगस्त 2019

meerut police, meerut news
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ में ट्रक से भिड़ी स्कूली बस, दर्जन भर बच्चे घायल, पुलिस मौके पर

5 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस अधिकारी से मिलते भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कोतवाली में किया विरोध प्रदर्शन, वायरल वीडियो से भड़का गुस्सा

2 अगस्त 2019

father atempt to kill own baby
Baghpat

पिता ने ही अपने तीन वर्षीय पुत्र को जान से मारने का किया प्रयास।

6 अगस्त 2019

The first cracking house Baraut-Budhana route will be built
Baghpat

पहले टूटेंगे मकान, फिर बनेगा बड़ौत-बुढ़ाना मार्ग

5 अगस्त 2019

pura mahadev par jalabhishek
Baghpat

पुरा महादेव मंदिर में हजारों श्रद्धालु ने किया जलाभिषेक

6 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited