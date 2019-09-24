शहर चुनें

सड़क हादसे में छोटे भाई की मौत, बड़ा भाई घायल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 12:42 AM IST
सड़क हादसे में छोटे भाई की मौत, बड़ा भाई घायल
अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी (बागपत)। मेरठ-बागपत मार्ग पर अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी में किसी वाहन ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में छोटे भाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि बड़ा भाई घायल हो गया है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल युवक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया।
बसा टीकरी गांव निवासी विकास उर्फ मोंटी (24) पुत्र राजेंद्र और छोटे भाई शिव कुमार उर्फ भोला (18) के साथ शाहदरा में प्राइवेट नौकरी करता था। सोमवार शाम दोनों ड्यूटी कर ट्रेन से बागपत रोड रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचे। यहां से बाइक पर सवार होकर घर जाने के लिए चल दिए। जब वे मेरठ-बागपत मार्ग पर अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी कस्बे मेें पेट्रोल पंप के पास पहुंचे तो पीछे से आ रहे किसी वाहन ने उनकी बाइक मेें टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में शिव कुमार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि विकास गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। पुलिस ने परिजनों को हादसे की जानकारी दे दी है।
sadak hadse mien chote bhai ki maut
फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सोते रहे स्टेशन मास्टर, सिग्नल नहीं मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, जनता एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित

यूपी के बिजनौर जिले में मुर्शदपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर स्टेशन मास्टर के सोने से जनता एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुईं। ट्रेनों को सिग्नल न मिलने से रेलवे प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया।

24 सितंबर 2019

फर्जी आधार कार्ड बनाने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा करते एसपी सिटी डॉ अखिलेश नारायण सिंह
Meerut

मेरठ में फर्जी आधार कार्ड बनाने वाले गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, 300 रुपये में करते थे तैयार, दो गिरफ्तार 

23 सितंबर 2019

रमाला मिल में प्रदर्शन करते संविदा कर्मचारी
Baghpat

रमाला मिल के कर्मचारियों का हंगामा

24 सितंबर 2019

रंगदारी मांगी
Meerut

बिजनौर: कुख्यात उधम सिंह के नाम पर व्यापारी से मांगी 25 लाख की रंगदारी, दहशत में परिवार

23 सितंबर 2019

bankon mein hon suraksha ke intzam
Baghpat

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करें बैंक प्रबंधक : एसपी

24 सितंबर 2019

बागपत सीएचसी में आयोजित समारोह में सम्मानित होने वालों के साथ सांसद डॉ. सत्यपाल सिंह, जिला पंचायत
Baghpat

उत्कृष्ट कार्यों के लिए डॉक्टर, कर्मचारी सम्मानित

24 सितंबर 2019

dahej hatya ki FR nirast
Baghpat

दहेज हत्या की एफआर निरस्त, दोबारा होगी विवेचना

24 सितंबर 2019

गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा बोले- 10 करोड़ से अपग्रेड होगी बागपत चीनी मिल

23 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: खेत पर गए किसान की गला रेतकर हत्या, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

23 सितंबर 2019

भावनपुर में नशेड़ी युवकों के हंगामे और फायरिंग की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ के भावनपुर में नशेड़ी युवकों का उत्पात, दो भाइयों से जमकर मारपीट व फायरिंग, एक गिरफ्तार

23 सितंबर 2019

