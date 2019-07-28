शहर चुनें

चार वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 12:36 AM IST
चार वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश
बिनौली। क्षेत्र के एक गांव में चार वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ एक किशोर ने छेड़छाड़ कर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। बच्ची के परिजनों ने आरोपी के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
यह घटना शुक्रवार की है। एक चार वर्षीय बालिका अपने भाई बहनों के प्राइमरी स्कूल में जाते समय उनके साथ चली गई। थोड़ी देर बाद वह स्कूल से घर आने लगी। इसी दौरान गांव का ही एक किशोर बच्ची को बहला नलकूप पर ले गया। यहां उसने बच्ची से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। इसके बाद आरोपी वहां से भाग गया। किसी ग्रामीण ने पीड़िता के परिजनों को सूचना दी। परिजन बच्ची को लेकर बिनौली थाने पहुंचे। इंस्पेक्टर रवींद्र सिंह ने कहा कि आरोपी को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।
साध्वी प्राची
Meerut

भड़काऊ भाषण देने पर साध्वी प्राची के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, मुस्लिमों को लेकर कही थी ये बात

बागपत में कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान भड़काऊ भाषण देने के मामले में साध्वी प्राची के खिलाफ डीजीपी के निर्देश पर दोघट थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कराया है। एसपी शैलेश कुमार पांडेय ने एएसपी अनिल कुमार सिंह को प्रकरण की जांच सौंप दी।

27 जुलाई 2019

hawa singh went to jail
Baghpat

25 हजार के इनामी हवा सिंह को भेजा जेल

28 जुलाई 2019

protest of power corporation team
Baghpat

निरपुड़ा में एसडीओ और जेई के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का हंगामा

28 जुलाई 2019

Kawdiya accident 2 injured and jam
Baghpat

संशोधित....हाईवे पर बोलेरो ने शिवभक्तों को टक्कर मारी, दो घायल

28 जुलाई 2019

farmer death electic shock
Baghpat

सरूरपुर के किसान की करंट लगने से मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

Pura Sharavani Mela
Baghpat

परशुरामेश्वर महादेव मंदिर पर आज से श्रावणी मेला

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: युवती को अगवा कर किया दुष्कर्म, वीडियो की वायरल

27 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कलयुगी मामा ने रिश्ता किया शर्मसार, बंद कमरे में नाबालिग भांजी से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

26 जुलाई 2019

छात्र छात्राएं
Meerut

कांवड़ यात्रा 2019: डीएम के आदेश पर 25 से 30 जुलाई तक बंद रहेंगे मेरठ जिले के सभी स्कूल

24 जुलाई 2019

एक्सीडेंट में घायल युवक
Meerut

मुज़फ्फरनगर: कार व स्कूटी की जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, दिल्ली के कांवड़िये की मौत, दूसरा घायल

23 जुलाई 2019

