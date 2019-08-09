शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   One hundred villages of Baghpat will be audited

बागपत के एक सौ गांव में होगा ऑडिट

Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 12:42 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागपत के एक सौ गांव में होगा ऑडिट
बागपत। जिले में एक सौ ग्राम पंचायतों में सोशल ऑडिट होगा। 10 अगस्त से गांवों में ऑडिट का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने पर्यवेक्षक और ब्लॉक संसाधन कर्मचारी नियुक्त कर दिए है। इसके लिए कैलेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसके आधार पर कार्य किया जाएगा।
सीडीओ पीसी जायसवाल ने जनपद स्तरीय अधिकारी एवं पर्यवेक्षक को मनरेगा के तहत हुए कार्यो की गहनता से जांच पड़ताल करेंगे। जो भी कमी होगी उसका पूरा किया जाएगा। पारदर्शिता के साथ सोशल ऑडिट को पूरा कराएंगे। नामित किए गए पर्यवेक्षकों के लिए निर्देश दिए हे कि वह केवल बैठक में शांति व्यवस्था एवं अभिलेखों में किसी भी प्रकार की भ्रम की स्थिति में अपना मद देंगे। अभिलेखों की जांच एवं कार्य स्थल पर सत्यापन के बाद तैयार किए गए ड्राफ्ट प्रतिवेदन को ग्राम सभा की खुली बैठक में पढ़कर सुनाया जाएगा। बैठक की फोटोग्राफ संबंधित बीडीओ कराएंगे। चेतावनी दी इस कार्य में लापरवाही बरती गई तो उसे सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए बाध्य होंगे।
One hundred villages of Baghpat will be audited
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

