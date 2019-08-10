शहर चुनें

जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों ने किया हंगामा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 01:03 AM IST
जिला अस्पताल में मरीजों ने किया हंगामा
बागपत। जिला अस्पताल में ओपीडी में डॉक्टर के न मिलने पर मरीजों ने हंगामा किया। आरोप लगाया कि घंटों तक डॉक्टरों का इंतजार देख रहे थे। तीमारदार ओमपाल, जितेंद्र, शिवकुमार, हरपाल ने कहा कि दूर दराज से उपचार कराने के लिए आए थे, लेकिन यहां डॉक्टर नहीं मिले। जिस कारण परेशानी हुई है। इसकी शिकायत डीएम और उच्चाधिकारियों से करेंगे। प्रभारी सीएमएस डॉ. अशोक कुमार लाटियान ने कहा कि इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी और पोस्टमार्टम ड्यूटी पर चिकित्सक थे। अन्य डॉक्टर अपनी ओपीडी पर मौजूद रहे।
