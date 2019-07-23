शहर चुनें

भट्ठे पर बना मकान गिरा, किशोरी दबकर घायल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 12:24 AM IST
भट्ठे पर बना मकान गिरा, किशोरी दबकर घायल
बागपत। चांदीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के खैला गांव में ईंट भट्टे पर बारिश के कारण अचानक मकान गिर गया। मकान में के मलबे में एक किशोरी दब गई। परिजनों ने किशोरी को मलबे से निकाला और अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। बड़ौत कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बावली गांव निवासी गुलजार ने बताया कि वे खैला गांव में ईंट भट्टे पर मजदूरी करता है। परिवार सहित भट्टे पर बने मकान में रहते है। सोमवार की सुबह उसकी बेटी 12 वर्षीय बेटी रूखसार कमरे में काम कर रही थी। बारिश के कारण अचानक मकान की छत गिर गई। मलबे में रूखसार दब गई। चींख पुकार सुनकर लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। किशोरी को मलबे से निकालकर गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। परिवार के लोगों का कहना है कि भट्टे पर बने अन्य मकानों की भी हालत काफी खराब हो चुकी है।

विज्ञापन

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

पूर्व विधायक का पोता लापता, पीड़ित मां ने परिवार के पांच सदस्यों के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

यूपी के बागपत जनपद में पूर्व विधायक चंदर सिंह का पौत्र देव पंवार संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गया है। पीड़ित मां ने परिवार के पांच सदस्यों के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट...

23 जुलाई 2019

Five Zone for kanwar mela
Baghpat

कांवड़ मेले को पांच जोन और 12 सेक्टर में बांटा

23 जुलाई 2019

alert for sensitive villages
Baghpat

अतिसंवेदनशील गांवों में रहेगी अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

23 जुलाई 2019

rout diversion from 27th july
Baghpat

27 जुलाई से लागू होगा रूट डायवर्ट प्लान

23 जुलाई 2019

Essay writting on Polithin matter
Baghpat

निबंध प्रतियोगिता में पॉलिथीन के खतरे बताए

23 जुलाई 2019

FIR on four person
Baghpat

पुलिस पर पथराव करने वाले चार आरोपियों ने किया सरेंडर

23 जुलाई 2019

ADG order to police
Baghpat

शिवभक्तों से सही व्यवहार करे पुलिस :एडीजी

23 जुलाई 2019

Baghpat

हर हर महादेव की गूंज के साथ शिव का जलाभिषेक

23 जुलाई 2019
Baghpat

हर हर महादेव की गूंज के साथ शिव का जलाभिषेक

23 जुलाई 2019

मृतक दरोगा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मेरठ में तैनात अलीगढ़ निवासी दरोगा की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत, महकमें में दौड़ी शोक की लहर

22 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में बस और पिकअप की जबरदस्त टक्कर, भीषण हादसे में 10 लोग घायल, कई गंभीर

21 जुलाई 2019

ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया, जानिए चांद से जुड़ी रोचक बड़ी बातें

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया है। दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिकों ने चांद के बारे में कई बातें पता की हैं। आइए जानते है चांद के बारे में कुछ रोचक जानकारियां।

22 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 1:06

5 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद हिमा दास ने देश की जनता के सामने रखी ये मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर मंदिर 3:04

कानपुर का आनंदेश्वर मंदिर है खास, यहां साक्षात दर्शन देते हैं भोलेनाथ !

22 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 4:39

चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग, पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्चिंग को देखा लाइव

22 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 3:06

धोनी फिलहाल नहीं लेंगे रिटायरमेंट, आर्मी ट्रेनिंग के बाद तय हो सकती है करियर की दिशा

22 जुलाई 2019

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

हत्याकांड: पहले हाथ मिलाया फिर गले से लगाया और मार दी गोली, बदमाशों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Meerut

बागपत: घर के बाहर सो रहे सेवानिवृत्त फौजी की पीट पीटकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

20 जुलाई 2019

मृतक का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बागपत: पूर्व प्रधान के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या, हमलावरों ने ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम

19 जुलाई 2019

bhawar singh murder in property issue
Baghpat

प्रापर्टी विवाद में पोते ने ही की थी भंवर सिंह की हत्या

22 जुलाई 2019

no profit in VVIP number
Baghpat

सिर्फ एक वीआईपी नंबर की नीलामी से मुनाफा

22 जुलाई 2019

budheda ke yuvkon ne ki thi gokashi
Baghpat

औसिक्का के चार युवकों ने बुढेड़ा में की थी गोकशी

22 जुलाई 2019

