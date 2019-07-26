शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Baghpat › Farmer death in electric shock

काठा में करंट से किसान की मौत, एक झुलसा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 12:36 AM IST
बागपत। काठा गांव के जंगल में पशुओं के लिए चारा लेने गए किसान की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई जबकि एक किसान झुलस गया। परिजनों ने करंट से झुलसे किसान को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया।
काठा गांव निवासी राजीव (38) के चाचा रामपाल सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार शाम छह बजे राजीव और नरेंद्र उर्फ कालू खेत में पशुओं के लिए चारा लेने गए थे। खेत के ऊपर से गुजर रही एलटी विद्युत लाइन का तार टूटकर नीचे गिरा था। तार में करंट दौड़ रहा था। किसान राजीव तार की चपेट में आ गया। करंट से किसान राजीव की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। नरेंद्र उर्फ कालू उसे बचाने के चक्कर में करंट लगने से झुलस गया। सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने करंट से झुलसे नरेंद्र को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस को हादसे की जानकारी दी गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। किसान की मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। राजीव का एक बेटा और एक बेटी है। पत्नी का रोकर बुरा हाल था। कोतवाली प्रभारी उमेश कुमार रोरिया ने बताया कि करंट लगने से किसान की मौत हुई है।

Farmer death in electric shock
