Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   महिला ने जहर खाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया

महिला ने जहर खाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:41 AM IST
बड़ौत (बागपत)।
कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला ने संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। उसे एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां उसकी हालत खतरे से बाहर है।
कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव में घरेलू विवाद के चलते एक महिला ने जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। हालत बिगडने पर उसे परिजनों ने निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। अस्पताल से मीमो कोतवाली भेजा तो पुलिस ने निजी अस्पताल पहुंचकर महिला से पूछताछ की। महिला की हालत अब खतरे से बाहर बताई। कोतवाली के एसएसआई हेमेंद्र बालियान ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

