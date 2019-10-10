शहर चुनें

Baghpat

तीन दिन बाद खुले बैंक, ग्राहकों की लगी कतार

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 01:06 AM IST
तीन दिन बाद बैंक खुलने पर बागपत सिंडिकेट बैंक में लगी लोगो की भीड़
तीन दिन बाद बैंक खुलने पर बागपत सिंडिकेट बैंक में लगी लोगो की भीड़ - फोटो : BAGHPAT
तीन दिन बाद खुले बैंक, ग्राहकों की लगी कतार
बागपत। बैंकों के तीन दिन बाद खुलने के कारण बुधवार को सुबह से ही बैंकों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। इस कारण बैंकों में दिनभर लेन देन करने वालों की भीड़ लगी रही। दूसरी तरफ नगदी निकालने के लिए अधिकांश एटीएम के बाहर भी लोगों की दिनभर लाइन लगी रही।
विगत दिनों तीन दिन सरकारी अवकाश रहा। इस कारण जिले के बैंक भी बंद रहे। बैंकों में रविवार, राम नवमी और दशहरे की छुट्टी रही। इस कारण लोगों के लिए तीन दिन परेशानी वाले गुजरे। लगातार छुट्टी होने के कारण एटीएम में कैश नहीं रहा। अधिकांश बैंक के बाहर ताले लटके रहे। छुट्टी के बाद बुधवार को जैसे ही बैंकों का ताला खुला, वैसे ही बैंक शाखाओं में ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ गई। किसी ग्राहक ने कैश निकाला तो किसी ने जमा किया। सबसे ज्यादा बैंक से नगदी निकालने वाले ही रहे। किसी को त्योहार के कारण खरीदारी करनी है, कुछ लोगों को मकान में मरम्मत और रंगाई-पुताई कराने के लिए पैसे की जरूरत है। दूसरी तरफ अधिकांश एटीएम पर भी धनराशि निकालने वालों की दिनभर भीड़ रही। एलडीएम प्रदीप थारोट ने बताया कि तीन का अवकाश होने के बाद बुधवार को बैंक खुले, इस कारण सुबह से ही बैंक में लोगों की भीड़ रही है।
Bank opened after three days queues of customers
