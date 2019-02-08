शहर चुनें

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली के नीचे दबकर व्यक्ति की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:49 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली के नीचे दबकर व्यक्ति की मौत
अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी। कस्बे में मेरठ-बागपत मार्ग पर समाधि के पास बुधवार की रात पुराली से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पलटने से ट्राली के नीचे दबकर घायल हुए व्यक्ति की दिल्ली के अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। चालक ट्रैक्टर को छोड़कर भाग निकला। मृतक के परिजनों ने अभी तक तहरीर नहीं दी है। अग्रवाल मंडी टटरी निवासी महेंद्र (62) पुत्र पासेराम मजदूरी कर परिवार का पालन पोषण करता था। बुधवार की रात वह मेरठ-बागपत मार्ग पर समाधि के पास से गुजर रहा था। इसी समय पुराली से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पलट गई। ट्राली के नीचे दबकर महेंद्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने उसे ट्राली के नीचे से निकालकर दिल्ली के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। देर रात अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। दुघर्टना के बाद चालक ट्रैक्टर छोड़कर भाग निकला। मृतक के परिजनों ने अभी तक तहरीर नहीं दी है। कोतवाली प्रभारी शिव प्रकाश सिंह ने बताया कि तहरीर मिलने पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

