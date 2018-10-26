शहर चुनें

Baghpat

कुख्यात विक्की पिछौकरा को बी वारंट पर लाएगी पुलिस

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 01:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागपत।
कांग्रेस सेवादल की शहर संगठक मुन्नी बेगम हत्याकांड के आरोपी विक्की पिछौकरा को पुलिस बी वारंट पर लेकर पूछताछ करेगी। पुलिस ने न्यायालय में बी वारंट दाखिल कर दिया है। कुख्यात बदमाश हरियाणा की हिसार जेल में बंद है।
शहर के केतीपुरा मोहल्ले में पांच मार्च को कांग्रेस सेवादल की शहर संगठक मुन्नी बेगम की बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों ने गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या की। इस मामले में जिला जेल में बंद जाहिद लूंब, उसकी पत्नी शहनाज बेगम, विक्की पिछौकरा समेत पांच के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। इस मामले में तीन-चार बदमाशों के नाम और प्रकाश में आए। पुलिस ने विक्की पिछौकरा को छोड़कर सभी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा। कुख्यात विक्की तभी से ही फरार चल रहा था। डेढ़ माह पूर्व अंबाला पुलिस ने विक्की को गिरफ्तार किया। इस समय वह सेंट्रल जेल हिसार में बंद है। कोतवाली प्रभारी दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि विक्की को बी वारंट पर लाकर पूछताछ होगी। पुलिस घटना में प्रयुक्त हथियार भी बरामद करेगी। उन्होंने न्यायालय में बी वारंट दाखिल किया। शीघ्र ही कोर्ट से हिसार सेंट्रल जेल प्रशासन को नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि विक्की का छोटा भाई भी हिसार जेल में बंद है।

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द की महिला वकील की सदस्यता

मेरठ में दरोगा पिटाई मामले से सुर्खियों में आई महिला वकील की सदस्यता जिला बार एसोसिएशन ने रद्द कर दी है। महिला वकील ने बुधवार शाम को शराब के नशे में चार लोगों को टक्कर मारी थी।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

टी-20 में टक्कर का मुकाबला, ग्वालियर ने दिल्ली की टीम को 16 रनों से हराया

25 अक्टूबर 2018

जिलेभर में मनाई जाएगी सरदार पटेल की जयंती
Baghpat

जिलेभर में मनाई जाएगी सरदार पटेल की जयंती

26 अक्टूबर 2018

यौन शोषण करने वाले आरोपी का होगा डीएनए टेस्ट
Baghpat

यौन शोषण करने वाले आरोपी का होगा डीएनए टेस्ट

26 अक्टूबर 2018

कृषि रक्षा विभाग ‘व्हाट्स एप’ से करेगा रोग-कीट का उपचार
Baghpat

कृषि रक्षा विभाग ‘व्हाट्स एप’ से करेगा रोग-कीट का उपचार

26 अक्टूबर 2018

महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती पर श्रद्धालुओं ने उड़ाया अबीर गुलाल
Baghpat

महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती पर श्रद्धालुओं ने उड़ाया अबीर गुलाल

26 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता ने सुनाई आपबीती

25 अक्टूबर 2018

गैंगस्टर में दो सगे भाई गिरफ्तार
Baghpat

गैंगस्टर में दो सगे भाई गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2018

वन संरक्षक ने ककौर के जंगल में जाना कैसे मर गया तेंदुआ?
Baghpat

वन संरक्षक ने ककौर के जंगल में जाना कैसे मर गया तेंदुआ?

26 अक्टूबर 2018

मलकपुर चीनी मिल को समय से चालू कराएं डीएम
Baghpat

मलकपुर चीनी मिल को समय से चालू कराएं डीएम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

