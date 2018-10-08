शहर चुनें

राज्य स्तर की खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेंगे तीन छात्र

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 01:24 AM IST
बागपत। अग्रवाल मंडी टटीरी स्थित सरदार पटेल इंटर कॉलेज के तीन छात्र छात्राएं राज्य स्तर की खो खो प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेंगे। क्रीड़ा अध्यक्ष संजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि यह प्रतियोगिता 12 अक्तूबर को इलाहाबाद में होगी। सीनियर बालक वर्ग में कुलदीप कुमार, सब जूनियर में कृष्ण कुमार, सब जूनियर बालिका वर्ग में वंशिका का चयन हुआ है।
