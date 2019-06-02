शहर चुनें

धर्मार्थ पंचायती गोशाला में शनि देव जयंती महोत्सव शुरू

धर्मार्थ पंचायती गोशाला में शनि देव जयंती महोत्सव शुरू

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 01:03 AM IST
खेकड़ा (बागपत)।
शहर में जैन कॉलेज मार्ग पर धर्मार्थ पंचायती गोशाला के प्रांगण में स्थित श्री नवग्रह शनि देव मंदिर में शनि देव जयंती महोत्सव में शनिवार से भजन कीर्तन का दौर शुरू हो गया। तीन जून को भगवान शनि देव की जयंती मनाई जाएगी। प्रथम दिन महिला भक्तों ने मंदिर में एकत्र होकर भजन कीर्तन का आयोजन किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने भगवान शनि देव को समर्पित मनमोहक भजनों की प्रस्तुति से सभी को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया। श्रद्धालु भगवान शनि देव की जयजयकार कर दिन भर झूमते रहे। माहौल पूरी तरह भगवान शनि देव मय होकर रह गया। महिलाओं ने भजन कीर्तन में भाग लेकर धर्म लाभ उठाया। मंदिर कमेटी के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रविंद्र त्यागी ने बताया कि शनि देव की जयंती को लेकर शनिवार से भजन, कीर्तन आदि धार्मिक कार्यक्रम शुरू हो गए हैं। दो जून रविवार को सुंदर कांड पाठ शुरू होगा। इसका तीन जून सोमवार को भगवान शनि देव की जयंती पर हवन यज्ञ, भंडारे के साथ समापन होगा।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

बागपत: व्यापारी से मांगी 20 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी, दहशत में परिवार

बागपत में कपड़ा व्यापारी से 20 लाख रुपये की रंगदारी मांगने का मामला सामने आया है। अज्ञात युवक ने मोबाइल पर रंगदारी मांगी और नहीं देने पर परिवार सहित मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद व्यापारी का परिवार भयभीत है।

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बासौली के ग्रामीणों का वन विभाग कार्यालय में रहंगामा
Baghpat

बासौली के ग्रामीणों का वन विभाग कार्यालय में रहंगामा

2 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरनगर के 470 अभ्यर्थियों ने दौड़ में बाजी मारी
Baghpat

मुजफ्फरनगर के 470 अभ्यर्थियों ने दौड़ में बाजी मारी

2 जून 2019

पड़ोसी ने युवक के मुंह पर बीयर की बोतल मारी, गंभीर
Baghpat

पड़ोसी ने युवक के मुंह पर बीयर की बोतल मारी, गंभीर

2 जून 2019

यमुना नदी में डूबे दो लोग, गोताखोरों ने बचाया
Baghpat

यमुना नदी में डूबे दो लोग, गोताखोरों ने बचाया

2 जून 2019

छपरौली में कपड़ा व्यापारी से मांगी 20 लाख की रंगदारी
Baghpat

छपरौली में कपड़ा व्यापारी से मांगी 20 लाख की रंगदारी

2 जून 2019

मारपीट कर किसान से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लूटने की कोशिश
Baghpat

मारपीट कर किसान से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली लूटने की कोशिश

2 जून 2019

सुरक्षा में सेंधमारी, बजरंगी के हत्यारोपी सुनील राठी के अपहरण का गूंज
Baghpat

सुरक्षा में सेंधमारी, बजरंगी के हत्यारोपी सुनील राठी के अपहरण का गूंज

2 जून 2019

डीसीओ ने किया गन्ने सर्वे का निरीक्षण
Baghpat

डीसीओ ने किया गन्ने सर्वे का निरीक्षण

2 जून 2019

गैडबरा में करंट लगने से संविदा लाइनमैन की मौत
Baghpat

गैडबरा में करंट लगने से संविदा लाइनमैन की मौत

2 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का आदेश, कैबिनेट की बैठकों में मंत्री नहीं ले जा सकेंगे फोन

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की तरफ से एक फरमान जारी किया गया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठकों में अब मंत्री फोन नहीं ले जा सकेंगे।

1 जून 2019

पानी की समस्या 1:28

संगम नगरी प्रयागराज में लगातार बढ़ रही पानी की समस्या, गंदा पानी पीने को मजबूर लोग

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:54

डिनर डेट पर निकले जान्हवी और ईशान, कैमरे देखकर यूं निकले छुपते-छुपाते

1 जून 2019

ओवैसी 3:21

ओवैसी के बयान पर गृह राज्यमंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने किया पलटवार, कहा- नहीं चाहिए कोई सर्टिफिकेट

1 जून 2019

रणवी सिंह, 83 फिल्म 1:03

कोहली कर रहे 5 जून की तैयारी, रणवीर ने शेयर की 83 की जीत की क्लिप्स

1 जून 2019

जौहड़ी में सत्संग और भंडारा पांच को
Baghpat

जौहड़ी में सत्संग और भंडारा पांच को

2 जून 2019

होटल मालिकों और ग्राहकों में हुई मारपीट, पांच घायल
Baghpat

होटल मालिकों और ग्राहकों में हुई मारपीट, पांच घायल

2 जून 2019

सुख त्यागने पर ही सफलता संभव- जैन संत
Baghpat

सुख त्यागने पर ही सफलता संभव- जैन संत

2 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में 20 हजारी इनामी बदमाश वसीम उर्फ चूहा दबोचा
Baghpat

मुठभेड़ में 20 हजारी इनामी बदमाश वसीम उर्फ चूहा दबोचा

2 जून 2019

ईंट भट्ठा मजदूरों में संघर्ष, 13 घायल
Baghpat

ईंट भट्ठा मजदूरों में संघर्ष, 13 घायल

2 जून 2019

खेल इंडिया शूटिंग ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी में समर कैंप शुरू
Baghpat

खेल इंडिया शूटिंग ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी में समर कैंप शुरू

2 जून 2019

