शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   खेकड़ा में छह ओवरलोड वाहन सीज किए

खेकड़ा में छह ओवरलोड वाहन सीज किए

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 01:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
खेकड़ा (बागपत)।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बुधवार को उपजिलाधिकारी पुलकित गर्ग ने ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली सहारनपुर हाईवे पर अभियान चलाया। एसडीएम ने हाईवे से गुजरने वाले वाहनों की जांच कराई तो वाहन ओवरलोड मिले। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने हाईवे से गुजर रहे छह ओवरलोड वाहनों को सीज कराकर खेकड़ा तहसील में खड़ा कराया।

Recommended

Bollywood

संजय दत्त ने खोला जिंदगी का राज- 'मेरी एक गलती ने सब छीन लिया था, बड़ा फैसला लेकर बचाया

20 फरवरी 2019

संजय दत्त
संजय दत्त
ड्रग फ्री इंडिया अभियान
ड्रग फ्री इंडिया अभियान
Bollywood

संजय दत्त ने खोला जिंदगी का राज- 'मेरी एक गलती ने सब छीन लिया था, बड़ा फैसला लेकर बचाया

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

सिद्धू को शो से हटाने के फैसले के बीच आए सलमान खान, चैनल को ये कहकर रोक दिया

20 फरवरी 2019

the kapil sharma show
kapil sharma
kapil sharma
kapil sharma and salman khan
Bollywood

सिद्धू को शो से हटाने के फैसले के बीच आए सलमान खान, चैनल को ये कहकर रोक दिया

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

अंतिम विदाई के वक्त पत्नी ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को चूमा और कहती रही 'आई लव यू विभू', तस्वीरें...

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

शादी की पहली सालगिरह भी न मना पाए शहीद विभूति, पत्नी बोलीं कितने खुश थे विभू जब दुल्हन बनाकर लाए थे...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को लगाई फटकार, जानें- क्या है मामला

बागपत के डौलचा गांव में मकान पर भाजपा का झंडा लगाने वाले परिवार से मारपीट करने के मामले में बालैनी पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई न करने पर केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री डॉ. सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को फटकार लगाई। पूरे प्रकरण की वीडियो वायरल हुई है।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बीएसएनएल कर्मियों की हड़ताल तीसरे दिन भी रही जारी
Baghpat

बीएसएनएल कर्मियों की हड़ताल तीसरे दिन भी रही जारी

21 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों को श्रद्धाजंलि और आतंकवाद के सफाए की मांग
Baghpat

शहीदों को श्रद्धाजंलि और आतंकवाद के सफाए की मांग

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानाचार्य को गोली से उड़ाने की धमकी
Baghpat

प्रधानाचार्य को गोली से उड़ाने की धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

छछरपुर व बिजरौल गांव में निकाला गया कैंडल मार्च
Baghpat

छछरपुर व बिजरौल गांव में निकाला गया कैंडल मार्च

21 फरवरी 2019

क्या होगा बागपत के लोगों को लाभ
Baghpat

क्या होगा बागपत के लोगों को लाभ

21 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ रोड पर जाम के हालात
Baghpat

मेरठ रोड पर जाम के हालात

21 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा पार्टी में बिखराव, बालैनी की सभा में शामिल नहीं हुए तीनों विधायक
Baghpat

भाजपा पार्टी में बिखराव, बालैनी की सभा में शामिल नहीं हुए तीनों विधायक

21 फरवरी 2019

सड़क के बहाने चुनावी रंग में दिखे भाजपाई
Baghpat

सड़क के बहाने चुनावी रंग में दिखे भाजपाई

21 फरवरी 2019

यादव जितने जातिवादी, उससे ज्यादा राष्ट्रवादी : मौर्य
Baghpat

यादव जितने जातिवादी, उससे ज्यादा राष्ट्रवादी : मौर्य

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा के शहीद के घर पैदा हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा देश की करेगा सेवा

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश गमगीन है। शहीदों के परिजनों में आक्रोश है। एक ऐसे ही देश के लिए शहीद के घर बेटा पैदा हुआ है। बेटे के जन्म पर मां का कहना है पिता की तरह बेटा भी देश की सेवा करेगा।

20 फरवरी 2019

कालिंदी 0:32

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 1:18

Video: बहन प्रियंका के साथ शामली पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, पुलवामा के शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

20 फरवरी 2019

अमर सिंह 2:33

अमर सिंह ने आरएसएस के नाम की अपनी संपत्ति, कहा- नरेंद्र मोदी ही बनेंगे पीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

सतपाल सिंह 1:58

शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार में सत्यपाल सिंह को झेलना पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

बालैनी में वंदेमातरम से देशभक्ति का जोश
Baghpat

बालैनी में वंदेमातरम से देशभक्ति का जोश

21 फरवरी 2019

कठिन समय, संयम की जरूरत : सत्यपाल सिंह
Baghpat

कठिन समय, संयम की जरूरत : सत्यपाल सिंह

21 फरवरी 2019

आठ सेकेंड तक हिलती रही धरती, सहमे लोग
Baghpat

आठ सेकेंड तक हिलती रही धरती, सहमे लोग

21 फरवरी 2019

खेकड़ा पुलिस ने आरोपी डाकघर कर्मी को थाने से छोड़ा
Baghpat

खेकड़ा पुलिस ने आरोपी डाकघर कर्मी को थाने से छोड़ा

21 फरवरी 2019

खाद्य विभाग के गोदाम पर मिले चार कश्मीरी युवक
Baghpat

खाद्य विभाग के गोदाम पर मिले चार कश्मीरी युवक

21 फरवरी 2019

झमाझम हुई बारिश, हुआ जलभराव
Baghpat

झमाझम हुई बारिश, हुआ जलभराव

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.