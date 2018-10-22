शहर चुनें

Baghpat ›   पुलिस लाइन में शहीदों के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया

पुलिस लाइन में शहीदों के परिजनों को सम्मानित किया

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 12:53 AM IST
बागपत।
बागपत।
पुलिस लाइन में पुलिस स्मृति दिवस पर एसपी शैलेश कुमार पांडेय ने ड्यूटी के दौरान अपने कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करते हुए प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों को पुष्प चक्र चढ़ाकर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
एसपी शैलेश कुमार पांडेय ने शहीद पुलिस कर्मियों के परिजन रूपिन तोमर पत्नी स्वर्गीय राहुल खोखर निवासी रठौड़ा, पारुल पत्नी स्वर्गीय अमित धामा निवासी मवी कलां, वासु पत्नी गौरव कुमार, कविता पत्नी स्वर्गीय गौरव तोमर निवासी सिरसली, मुनेश पत्नी स्वर्गीय सुखराम यादव निवासी पूठड़ को पांच-पांच हजार रुपये की नगद धनराशि एवं शॉल देकर सम्मानित किया। पांचों शहीद पुलिस कर्मी राहुल खोखर जनपद मुरादाबाद, अमित धामा जनपद सहारनपुर, गौरव कुमार जनपद सहारनपुर, गौरव तोमर जनपद बुलंदशहर, सुखराम यादव जनपद गौतमबुद्धनगर में तैनात थे। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने वाजिदपुर गांव के शहीद सिपाही अंकित तोमर की पत्नी नेहा तोमर को लखनऊ में सम्मानित किया।












