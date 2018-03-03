शहर चुनें

सड़क हादसे में दुकानदार सहित चार घायल

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 11:36 PM IST
अंबारी/मार्टीनगंज। अहरौला थाना क्षेत्र के माहुल कस्बे में शुक्रवार की शाम अनियंत्रित दो बाइकों की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में दोनों बाइक पर सवार तीन लोग घायल हो गए। जबकि दीदारगंज थाने के करूई मोड़ पर शुक्रवार की शाम बाइक विद्युत पोल से टकराने से दुकानदार घायल हो गया। इनका अलग-अलग अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। घायल दुकानदार मधुकर (38) पुत्र पारस दीदारगंज थाने के करूई गांव का निवासी है। वह बाजार मेें दवा की दुकान खोला है। शुक्रवार की शाम अपनी बाइक से कहीं जा रहा था। गांव के मोड़ पर बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर पोल से टकराने से मधुकर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। उसका वाराणसी में इलाज चल रहा है। इसीक्रम में अहरौला थाना क्षेत्र के पूरामयापांडेय गांव निवासी लालू पांडेय (30) शुक्रवार की शाम अपनी बाइक से कहीं जा रहे थे। जबकि फूलपुर कोतवाली के उदपुर गांव निवासी श्रीचंद प्रजापति (45) अपनी बाइक पर हरिदास (48) को बैठाकर कहीं जा रहा था। माहुल कस्बे में दोनों की बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर आमने-सामने टकरा गई। इसमें तीनों गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। इनका स्थानीय डाक्टर के यहां इलाज चल रहा है।

