Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya ›   थ्रेसर से सरसों की कटाई करते समय महिला की चुनरी फंसी, गर्दन कटी, मौत

थ्रेसर से सरसों की कटाई करते समय महिला की चुनरी फंसी, गर्दन कटी, मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 12:19 AM IST
मुरादगंज (औरैया)। सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम बखरिया में रविवार दोपहर थ्रेशर से सरसों काटते समय महिला की चुनरी इसके कटर में फंस गई। उसकी गर्दन धड़ से अलग हो गई। महिला की दर्दनाक मौत से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।


सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बखरिया गांव में राजकिशोर के खेत में सरसों की कटाई चल रही है। इस काम में उसकी पत्नी चंद्र किरन (42) भी सहयोग कर रही थी। रविवार को दोपहर थ्रेसर से सरसों कटाई के दौरान थ्रेशर मशीन के नीचे पड़े सरसों के दाने उठाते समय चंद्रकिरन की चुनरी हवा से उड़कर पंखे से फंस गई, जब तक कोई कुछ समझ पाता तब तक चंद्रकिरन भी पंखे तक खिंची चली गई और उसकी गर्दन धड़ से अलग हो गई।

राजकिशोर ने बताया कि उसके एक पुत्र अंशुल (24), दो पुत्रियां अंजलि (22), व अलका (18) हैं। इनमें से अंजलि की अभी कुछ दिन पूर्व की शादी हुई है। महिला की मौत से कोहराम मच गया। कुछ ही देर में घटनास्थल पर गांव की भीड़ जुट गई। इंस्पेक्टर अशोक सिंह ने परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।

सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बखरिया गांव का मामला
