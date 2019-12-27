शहर चुनें

Minor girl allegedly assaulted by Madrasa manager in Hasanpur area of amroha

अमरोहाः मदरसा प्रबंधक पर दुष्कर्म  का आरोप, शुरू हुई जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरोहा Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 01:30 AM IST
मामले की जांच शुरू..
मामले की जांच शुरू.. - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
अमरोहा के हसनपुर इलाके में एक मदरसा प्रबंधक पर नाबालिग ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। इलाके के एएसपी अजय प्रताप सिंह के अनुसार एक नाबालिग लड़की न मदरसा प्रबंधक पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। आरोपी फरार है। केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है और जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। 
amroha news madarsa manager kotwali hasanpur
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

