दूध का समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित किया जाएं

Moradabad Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 10:02 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दूध का समर्थन मूल्य घोषित करने की मांग की
फोटो
मंडी धनौरा। राष्ट्रीय किसान मजदूर संगठन की बैठक में प्रदेश सरकार से दूध का समर्थन मूल्य घोषित किए जाने की मांग की गई है। किसान नेताओं ने सरकार से चीनी मिल को शुरू होने से पहले संपूर्ण गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान कराने की मांग भी की।
निकटवर्ती गांव टोनिया माफी में हुई एक बैठक में पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की गलत नीतियों की वजह से किसान आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर है। गन्ने का भुगतान नहीं मिल रहा है और चीनी मिल चालू नहीं होने की वजह से गन्ना खेतों में खड़ा हुआ है। बैठक में सरकार से मांग की गई कि दूध का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य घोषित किया जाएं। दूध की कीमत बाजार में काफी कम है। पशुओं पर होने वाला खर्च भी वर्तमान दाम पर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। बैठक में आगामी 11 नवंबर को सरदार वीएम सिंह की होने वाली जनसभा को सफल बनाने की अपील की गई। इस अवसर पर जोगेंद्र सिंह, राजवीर सिंह, दिगराज सिंह, सुखराम सिंह, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह, लोकेंद्र सिंह, गुड्डू गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।

