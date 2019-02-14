शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   kumbh2019: CM Yogi says Raphael Means Rahul Fell

कुुंभ 2019: सीएम योगी बोले, राफेल मतलब राहुल फेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:52 PM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बुधवार को संतों से मुलाकात के दौरान बार-बार दिव्य कुंभ, भव्य कुंभ की चर्चा की लेकिन रवानगी से पहले कांग्रेस के मुद्दे पर पत्रकारों ने कुरेदा तो टिप्पणी करने से नहीं चूके।
बोले, कांग्रेस के डीएनए में ही बेईमानी है। राफेल को लेकर बार-बार की जा रही टिप्पणी से सिर्फ एक ही बात साफ होती है, राफेल मतलब राहुल फेल। इसी तरह प्रियंका के सवाल पर उन्होंने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा, भाई कमान नहीं संभाल पाया तो बहन भी मैदान में आ गई लेकिन इससे कुछ होने वाला नहीं है।

kumbh mela 2019 date kumbh mela prayagraj kumbh mela 2019 kumbh mela 2019 prayagraj news in hindi prayagraj hindi samachar कुंभ 2019 कुंभ मेला 2019
