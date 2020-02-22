शहर चुनें

High Court Bar Election: Counting Continues, Radhakant and Prabhashankar Lead in Early Trends

Live

हाईकोर्ट बार चुनावः मतगणना जारी, शुरुआती रूझान में अमरेंद्र और प्रभाशंकर को बढ़त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 07:28 PM IST
High Court Bar Election: Counting Continues, Radhakant and Prabhashankar Lead in Early Trends
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाइव अपडेट

07:23 PM, 22-Feb-2020
अध्यक्ष पद पर राधाकांत पीछे हुए। अमरेंद्रनाथ सिंह राधाकांत से 200 मतों से आगे चल रहे हैं। प्रभाशंकर की बढ़त बरकरार है।
07:04 PM, 22-Feb-2020

हाईकोर्ट बार चुनावः मतगणना जारी, शुरुआती रूझान में अमरेंद्र और प्रभाशंकर को बढ़त

हाईकोर्ट बार चुनावः मतगणना जारी, शुरुआती रूझान में अध्यक्ष पद पर राधाकांत और महासचिव पद पर प्रभाशंकर मिश्र को बढ़त।  मतगणना स्थल पर बड़ी संख्या में अधिवक्ताओं की भीड़ जमा है।
