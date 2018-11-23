शहर चुनें

प्रोन्नति के निर्णय के बाद मुख्य सचिव के खिलाफ अवमानना याचिका खारिज

Allahabad Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 12:20 AM IST
प्रोन्नति के निर्णय के बाद मुख्य सचिव के खिलाफ अवमानना याचिका खारिज
प्रयागराज। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने सिंचाई विभाग के अभियंता सुरेश चंद्र पांडेय को चीफ इंजीनियर (मैकेनिकल) ग्रेड पर प्रोन्नति देने की जानकारी के बाद चीफ सेक्रेटरी अनूप चंद्र पांडेय के विरुद्ध अवमानना याचिका को निस्तारित कर दी है। कोर्ट ने याची की प्रोन्नति के संबंध में प्रत्यावेदन निर्णीत करने का निर्देश दिया था। जिसका पालन न करने पर यह अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई थी। न्यायमूर्ति सुनीत कुमार ने मुख्य सचिव के व्यक्तिगत हलफनामे में याची को प्रोन्नति देने की जानकारी के बाद याचिका निस्तारित कर दी है। याचिका पर अधिवक्ता प्रदीप कुमार पांडेय ने बहस की।

Shatrughan Sinha
Prayagraj

भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न ने केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना, कहा- जम्मू में लोकतंत्र से हुआ खिलवाड़

भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग किये जाने को लोकतंत्र के साथ खिलवाड़ बताया

22 नवंबर 2018

Shatrughan Sinha attacked on Modi government in Prayagraj
Prayagraj

शत्रुघ्न बोले-'राममंदिर पर जिन्होंने वायदा किया वही जवाब देंगे'

22 नवंबर 2018

वन विभाग के अस्थाई कर्मियों को न्यूनतम वेतनमान देने का निर्देश
Prayagraj

वन विभाग के अस्थाई कर्मियों को न्यूनतम वेतनमान देने का निर्देश

22 नवंबर 2018

(सभी केंद्र) कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ. रीता जोशी ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, जमानत
Prayagraj

(सभी केंद्र) कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ. रीता जोशी ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, जमानत

22 नवंबर 2018

हाईकोर्ट नियुक्त 28 न्यायमूर्तियों को राज्यपाल ने दिलाई शपथ
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट नियुक्त 28 न्यायमूर्तियों को राज्यपाल ने दिलाई शपथ

22 नवंबर 2018

यूपी बोर्ड
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी बोर्ड: परीक्षा के केंद्र निर्धारण की अंतिम सूची 30 नवंबर को होगी जारी, तैयारी में तेजी

22 नवंबर 2018

राजबब्बर (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

राजबब्बर के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी, पोलिंग बूथ में मारपीट का आरोप

21 नवंबर 2018

कुंभ में श्रद्धालुओं को मिले सुपर स्पेश्यलिटी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं
Prayagraj

कुंभ में श्रद्धालुओं को मिले सुपर स्पेश्यलिटी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं

22 नवंबर 2018

टीईटी आंसर की जारी, आपति आज शाम तक
Prayagraj

टीईटी आंसर की जारी, आपति आज शाम तक

22 नवंबर 2018

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

शिक्षक भर्ती काउंसिलिंग पर रोक का आदेश रद्द, कोर्ट ने दिया बड़ा आदेश

20 नवंबर 2018

UP Police
Prayagraj

कुंभ की ट्रेनिंग में आए अफसरों का डांस वीडियो हुआ था वायरल, आईजी ने दिया जांच के आदेश

21 नवंबर 2018

सांस्कटिक कार्यक्रम के लिए बन रहा पुल
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में चार हजार किमी बिछेगी पीएनजी पाइप लाइन

22 नवंबर 2018

जम्मू कश्मीर विस भंग करना लोकतंत्र से खिलवाड़: शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Prayagraj

जम्मू कश्मीर विस भंग करना लोकतंत्र से खिलवाड़: शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा

22 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का पुनर्मूल्यांकन कराएगा एससीईआरटी 

21 नवंबर 2018

एटीएम लूटने की कोशिश
Prayagraj

बिना तोड़े कई एटीएम से निकाले लाखों रुपये

22 नवंबर 2018

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Prayagraj

यूपी: डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य ने कोर्ट में किया समर्पण, आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का है आरोप

16 नवंबर 2018

