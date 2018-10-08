शहर चुनें

बंद रहीं सिराथू की दुकानें

Allahabad Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 01:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मंझनपुर/सिराथू (ब्यूरो)। डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य के पिता के निधन से दोआबा के लोग गमगीन हैं। शोक में सिराथू बाजार बंद रहा। उप मुख्यमंत्री के मोहल्ले के कई घरों में चूल्हे तक नहीं जले।
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य के पिता श्यामलाल मौर्य का शनिवार शाम लखनऊ में करीब 3:30 बजे निधन हुआ। यह खबर सोशल मीडिया के जरिये दोआबा तक पहुंची तो हर कोई स्तब्ध रह गया। जिले भर के लोग डिप्टी सीएम के आवास पहुंचने लगे। रातभर उनके घर पर भीड़ जमा रही। सुबह की भीड़ तो देखते ही बन रही थी। शोक में सिराथू कस्बे की सभी दुकानें बंद रहीं।

