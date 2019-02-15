शहर चुनें

अपर मुख्य सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा को अवमानना का नोटिस

Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 10:10 PM IST
अपर मुख्य सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा को अवमानना का नोटिस
प्रयागराज। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने अपर मुख्य सचिव बेसिक शिक्षा प्रभात कुमार को अवमानना नोटिस जारी कर एक माह में कोर्ट आदेश का पालन करने का समय दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि यदि एक माह में आदेश का पालन कर हलफनामा दाखिल नहीं होता तो कोर्ट उनको तलब कर अवमानना आरोप निर्मित करेगी।
यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति सुनीत कुमार ने अरविंद कुमार मिश्र और 42 अन्य की अवमानना याचिका पर दिया है। याची और 100 अन्य लोगों ने 72825 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती में 2011 के टीईटी पास अभ्यर्थियों के चयन के मामले में सुप्रीमकोर्ट के राज्य सरकार को बचे हुए 1526 पदों को भरने के आदेश के पालन की मांग में याचिका दायर की थी। कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को याची का प्रत्यावेदन निस्तारित करने का आदेश दिया था। आदेश की सूचना के बावजूद याचीगण के प्रत्यावेदन पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया तो अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई। कोर्ट ने आदेश पालन का अवसर देते हुए कहा कि याची को कोर्ट में पुन: आने की छूट दी थी। आदेश का पालन न होने पर दोबारा अवमानना याचिका दाखिल की गई है।






