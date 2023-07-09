Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh News ›   family is buzzing with Bunnu's memories and Gunnu-Gillu

ये प्यार: बुन्नू की यादें और गुन्नू-गिल्लू से गुलजार है ये परिवार, जींस की जेब में सोना पसंद है इन्हें

अभिषेक तायल, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Sun, 09 Jul 2023 02:47 AM IST
सार

24 सितम्बर 2022 को दो गिलहरी के बच्चे ऊपर छत से नीचे आंगन में आ गिरे। करीब बीस दिन के इन बच्चों की आंख भी पूरी तरह से नहीं खुली थी। इन्हें देख बेटे शिवम को दया आ गई। उनको पालना शुरू कर दिया गया। कुछ ही दिन में दोनों परिवार से घुलमिल गए। इन्हें गुन्नू और बुन्नू नाम दिया गया। 

family is buzzing with Bunnu's memories and Gunnu-Gillu
विपुल शर्मा के घर में भोजन करते गुन्नू और गिल्लू - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

अलीगढ़ के गिलहराज मंदिर से चंद कदमों की दूरी पर रहने वाला एक परिवार गिलहरियों का पालनहार बन गया है। गुन्नू, बुन्नू और गिल्लू नाम की गिलहरियों के लिए मामू भांहा इलाके का यह परिवार बहुत खास है। पूरे परिवार को भी इनसे बहुत लगाव हो गया है।



गुन्नू और गिल्लू


शर्मीली गिलहरी से प्रेम की यह कहानी अलग है। इनकी फुर्ती और चतुराई का हर कोई दीवाना हो जाता है। विपुल शर्मा एक फार्मा कंपनी में एरिया मैनेजर और उनकी पत्नी ममता शर्मा पोस्ट ऑफिस एजेंट हैं। बेटा इंजीनियर और बेटी एमबीए कर रही है। विपुल बताते हैं कि 24 सितम्बर 2022 को दो गिलहरी के बच्चे ऊपर छत से नीचे आंगन में आ गिरे। करीब बीस दिन के इन बच्चों की आंख भी पूरी तरह से नहीं खुली थी। इन्हें देख बेटे शिवम को दया आ गई। उनको पालना शुरू कर दिया गया। कुछ ही दिन में दोनों परिवार से घुलमिल गए। इन्हें गुन्नू और बुन्नू नाम दिया गया। 

करीब दस माह बाद बुन्नू की मौत हो गई। जिससे सभी को दुख हुआ। बुन्नू के जाने के 21 दिन बाद एक तीसरी घायल गिलहरी आई, जिसे गिल्लू नाम दिया गया। अब गिल्लू को इस परिवार के साथ रहते हुए करीब 40 दिन हो चुके हैं। परिवार ने आसपास की गिलहरियों के संरक्षण का भी संकल्प लिया है। परिवार का कहना है कि जब ये गिलहरियां उनके कंधे और हाथ पर खेलती हैं तो उन्हें सुखद अनुभूति होती है। 

गुन्नू-बुन्नू के आने से बढ़ा कारोबार

विपुल शर्मा बताते हैं कि गिलहरियों के आने से उनके घर में सुख- समृद्धि आई है। कारोबार में भी वृद्धि हुई है। वह बताते हैं कि जिस दिन गुन्नू-बुन्नू उनके परिवार में आए थे, उसके तीसरे दिन ही तीस हजार रुपये का लाभ हुआ। इन्हीं रुपयों की एफडी करा दी गई, जिससे उनके खानपान का खर्च चलता है।

मान्यता : शुभ होती है गिलहरी
बैंक कॉलोनी निवासी पंडित परितोष उपाध्याय बताते हैं कि ज्योतिष दृष्टि और सनातन धर्म के परंपरा के अनुसार गिलहरी शुभ मानी जाती है। गिलहरी भगवान राम को प्रिय है। अगर गिलहरी आपके घर में फुदकना शुरू कर दे, तो जल्द ही शुभ समाचार मिलता है। राम सेतु निर्माण के दौरान भी गिलहरी ने वानर सेना के साथ बड़े पत्थरों के बीच छोटी-छोटी कंकड़ी डालकर पुल को मजबूत किया था। जब भगवान राम ने स्नेह से गिलहरी पर हाथ फेरा, तो उऩकी तीन उंगली उस पर छप गई। शहर में अचलताल स्थित हनुमान जी का प्रसिद्ध गिलहराज मंदिर है, जहां मूर्ति का स्वरूप गिलहरी का है।  

रसोई में मांगती है खाना और जींस की जेब में सोना है पसंद 
भूख लगने पर ये गिलहरियां परिवार के सदस्यों को चीं-चीं कर आवाज देती हैं। रसोई में खाना बनाने के दौरान प्लेटफार्म पर बैठ जाती हैं और किसी बच्चे की तरह खाना मांगती हैं। जींस की जेब में सोना इन्हें बहुत पसंद है। विपुल बताते हैं कि उन्होंने इंटरनेट के जरिए गिलहरियों के लालन-पालन की जानकारी ली। ड्रॉपर से उन्हें दूध पिलाकर बड़ा किया। अब वह उनके आंगन में फुदकती हैं। आवाज देने पर दौड़ लगाकर उनके पास आती हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed