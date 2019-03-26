शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   अलीगढ़ एकेडमी ने हाथरस को 5 रन से हराया

अलीगढ़ एकेडमी ने हाथरस को 5 रन से हराया

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 02:23 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हाथरस के बागला कॉलेज के मैदान पर अंडर-14 में अलीगढ़ क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने लक्ष्य क्रिकेट एकेडमी हाथरस को 5 रन से हरा दिया।
अलीगढ़ क्रिकेट एकेडमी के कप्तान गौरांग प्रजापति ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। निर्धारित 40-40 ओवर के मैच में पूरी टीम 224 रन पर सिमट गई। हर्ष शर्मा ने 75 रन की पारी खेली।

हाथरस के गेंदबाज सूरज व अरुण ने 2-2 विकेट चटकाए। जवाब में उतरी लक्ष्य एकेडमी के बल्लेबाज सूरज ने अर्द्धशतकीय पारी खेलकर मैच को रोमांचकारी बना दिया। हार्दिक ने 33 रन व विशाल ने 23 रन की पारी खेली। अंतिम ओवर में हाथरस को जीत के लिए 6 रन की जरूरत थी और अंतिम जोड़ी मैदान पर थी। कप्तान गौरांग ने गेंद दाहिने हाथ के ऑफ स्पिनर हर्ष को दी।

हर्ष ने भी कप्तान के भरोसे को टूटने नहीं दिया। हर्ष की पांच गेंद पर बल्लेबाज कोई रन नहीं बना सके। ओवर की अंतिम गेंद पर हर्ष ने विकेट लेकर अपनी टीम को रोमांचक जीत दिला दी। गेंदबाज मेहुल मिश्रा, हिमांशु व हर्ष ने 2-2 विकेट चटकाए। ऑल राउंड प्रदर्शन के लिए हर्ष शर्मा को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। हाथरस के सूरज को इमर्जिंग प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।

Recommended

बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
Chandigarh

बीबीए छोड़ थामी बंदूक, सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बताई बेटे के बदमाश बनने की वजह, शव लेने से इंकार

25 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी के साथ पंडित सुखराम और आश्रय शर्मा।
Shimla

पोते सहित कांग्रेस में फिर शामिल हुए सुखराम, आश्रय मंडी से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

25 मार्च 2019

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
Kanpur

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी ने ससुराल वालों पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोली...घर से निकालना चाहते हैं

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी
Delhi NCR

क्यों झूठ बोलने को मजबूर हुईं सपना चौधरी, मां ने भी कह दिया था-कांग्रेस में शामिल हुई बेटी

25 मार्च 2019

a
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: एसआई बनने पर दोस्तों संग मना रहा था जश्न, लेकिन रास्ते में हो गया मौत से सामना, तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

मुश्किलों भरा रहा है सपना चौधरी का सफर, लोगों से तंग आकर खा लिया था जहर

25 मार्च 2019

Sapna Choudhary
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

मुश्किलों भरा रहा है सपना चौधरी का सफर, लोगों से तंग आकर खा लिया था जहर

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

लॉरी हॉकिन्स
Bizarre News

12 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी नशे का शिकार, अब इस काम के लिए मिल सकता है राष्ट्रीय सम्मान

25 मार्च 2019

melbourne engineer sues his colleague claims he repeatedly fart bully case in the workplace
Bizarre News

साथी कर्मचारी की इस हरकत से परेशान हुआ इंजीनियर, 1.8 मिलियन डॉलर का ठोका मुकदमा

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नार्वे के समुद्री तूफान में फंसे जहाज के सभी 1373 यात्री बचाए

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

BJP- Congress
Aligarh

कांग्रेस और भाजपा समर्थक भिड़े, एक ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी तो दूसरे ने कहा चौकीदार चोर है

सोमवार को तस्वीर महल पर नामांकन जुलूस के दौरान भाजपा और कांग्रेस के समर्थक आपस में ही भिड़ गए। दोनों पक्षों में जमकर लात घूंसे चले, जिसमें कई लोगों के कपड़े फट गए, जेबों से सामान गिर गया, शर्टों के बटन टूट गए।

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के नामांकन में पहुंचे भूपिंदर सिंह हुड्डा
Aligarh

नामांकन में एक ही बहस.. चौधरी किसका हुक्का थामेंगे, भाजपा सन्नी दयोल के रोड शो की तैयारी में

26 मार्च 2019

bhupinder singh hooda
Aligarh

सपना चौधरी को कभी टिकट का वादा नहीं किया: हुड्डा

26 मार्च 2019

यूपी पुलिस (सांकेतिक)
Aligarh

मोस्ट वांटेड भीमा पहलवान को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद दबोचा, कई हत्याकांडों में है शामिल

26 मार्च 2019

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh says We all are BJP workers want BJP to emerge victorious
Aligarh

राजस्थान के राज्यपाल का बयान, बोले- हम सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, हम चाहते हैं कि भाजपा विजयी हो

25 मार्च 2019

सीमा उपाध्याय और उनके पति पूर्व मंत्री रामवीर उपाध्याय
Aligarh

सीमा को बसपा फिर बना सकती है फतेहपुर सीकरी से प्रत्याशी, रामवीर बोले- कार्यकर्ता बना रहे दबाव

24 मार्च 2019

mobile user
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ जेल से मोबाइल पर दी आगरा के व्यापारियों को धमकी

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

पिता-पुत्र ने ग्वालियर में किया ढाई करोड़ का गोलमाल

25 मार्च 2019

सतीश को प्रत्याशी बनाने पर कल्याण सिंह की गाड़ी के आगे लेटकर प्रदर्शन करते कार्यकर्ता
Aligarh

दिनभर नाराजी, शाम होते-होते बाबूजी हो गए राजी

24 मार्च 2019

14 अगस्त 2010 को हुए गोलीकांड के बाद 16 अगस्त 2010 को धरने पर जमा किसान
Aligarh

टप्पल का आंदोलन : चार मौतें, नौ साल, लेकिन किसान आज भी बेहाल

25 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कांग्रेस नेता ने योगी पर साधा निशाना, कहा कोई मेरा देशभक्ति पर नहीं उठा सकता सवाल

सहारनपुर से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी इमरान मसूद ने योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा। इमरान मसूद ने कहा कि सीएम योगी मेरी देशभक्ति पर सवाल नहीं उठा सकते।

25 मार्च 2019

हादसा 1:26

देखते ही देखते जलकर खाक हुई बस, चार की मौत

25 मार्च 2019

कौशांबी 8:19

3000 साल पुराने इस इलाके को है विकास का इंतजार, देखिए खास रिपोर्ट

24 मार्च 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 00:01:17

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सहारनपुर से किया चुनाव प्रचार का आगाज, चुनावी सभा में जमकर बरसे राहुल गांधी पर

24 मार्च 2019

कौशांबी 3:27

यूपी के कौशांबी के इस गांव में क्यों कई परिवार एक ही घर में रहने को हैं मजबूर, देखिए ये खास रिपोर्ट

24 मार्च 2019

Related

विरोध प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

कल्याण के घर के बाहर दूसरे दिन भी सांसद प्रत्याशी का विरोध, सिंह समर्थकों ने गौतम का पुतला फूंका

23 मार्च 2019

एएमयू गर्ल्स स्कूल से कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा छूटने के बाद बाहर निकलते बच्चे ।
Aligarh

कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा में 11480 बच्चे हुए शामिल

25 मार्च 2019

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक
Aligarh

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी होंगे दीपक

25 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा
Aligarh

अमित शाह ने की अलीगढ़ लोस सीट पर मंत्रणा

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

चिता से पुलिस ने उठाया अधजला शव, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

24 मार्च 2019

डॉ. अनिल चौधरी
Aligarh

यूपीः रालोद को लगा करारा झटका, अब डॉ. अनिल चौधरी भी हुए कांग्रेसी

23 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.