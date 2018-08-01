शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   पेटिंग में आदया तथा डांस में सिद्धि रही प्रथम

पेटिंग में आदया तथा डांस में सिद्धि रही प्रथम

Aligarh Bureau Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 02:56 AM IST
डेस्क न्यूज, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
भारत विकास परिषद सुंदरम शाखा ने संस्कृति माह के तहत मंगलवार को डांस एवं पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता की रामघाट रोड स्थित श्री इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ हॉबी कोर्सेज में हुई। पोस्टर मेकिंग में पर्यावरण व जल संरक्षण व डांस प्रतियोगिता में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

शाखा की अध्यक्ष सुनीता वार्ष्णेय ने बताया कि पोस्टर मेकिंग में आदया बंसल प्रथम, आन्या गुप्ता द्वितीय तथा आदिति मित्तल तीसरे स्थान पर रही। सांत्वना पुरस्कार सांझी वार्ष्णेय को दिया गया। इसी तरह जूनियर में समृद्धि सिंघल, विक्रम, मुस्कान, खुशी, लकी, अंशिता, साक्षी सैनी,गगन कुमार की पेटिंग को भी पुरस्कृत किया गया।

इसके साथ ही डांस प्रतियोगिता में सिद्धि सिंघल प्रथम, आदया बंसल द्वितीय तथा आन्या गुप्ता तृतीय स्थान पर रही। इस प्रतियोगिता में आशी गुप्ता, मुस्कान व ख्याति शर्मा को सांत्वना पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। सभी विजेता बच्चों को पूजा सोनामी ने पुरस्कार बांटे। इस दौरान सचिव ज्योति मित्तल, कोषाध्यक्ष सविता आर्य आदि मौजूद थीं।

