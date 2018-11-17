शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   धनीपुर मंडी में 2950 रुपये क्विंटल में बिका धान

धनीपुर मंडी में 2950 रुपये क्विंटल में बिका धान

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 01:35 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
धनीपुर मंडी में बोली लगाकर धान की खरीद जारी है। कीमतों के मामले में1509 किस्म के धान की हेकड़ी लगातार बरकरार है। शुक्रवार को भी इस किस्म का धान 2950 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से बिका।

मंडी अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में लगी बोली के दौरान सुगंधा की कीमत 2465 रुपये क्विंटल में बिका तो शरबती धान 1950 से उछलकर 2150 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की अधिकतम कीमत पर पहुंच गया।

डीएम चंद्रभूषण सिंह ने मंडी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये है कि धान की नीलामी की प्रक्त्रिस्या पूरी तरह पारदर्शी होनी चाहिये और मंडी में धान लेकर आने वाले कृषकों को किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या न हो।

