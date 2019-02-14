शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   लेखपाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

लेखपाल को जड़ा थप्पड़

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 11:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सादाबाद (हाथरस)
प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत किसानों का डाटा एकत्रित करने के दौरान गांव समदपुर में जमकर हंगामा हुआ। गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति ने लेखपाल के थप्पड़ जड़ दिए और अभद्रता की। इस मामले में लेखपाल ने थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।

समदपुर क्षेत्र के लेखपाल प्रेमपाल पुत्र नेक्सेलाल ने थाने में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में कहा कि 13 फरवरी को शाम करीब छह बजे वह गांव समदपुर में प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान योजना के अंतर्गत किसानों का डाटा एकत्रित कर रहा था, तो इस्री दौरान गांव के सुनील कुमार पुत्र रघुवीर सिंह ने उन्हें थप्पड़ मार दिया और गाली गलौज कर सरकारी कार्य में बाधा डाली।

हंगामा जब बढने लगा तो मौके पर गांव के काफी लोग आ गए और लेखपाल को बचाया। इधर, इस घटना से लेखपाल संघ में भी आक्रोश गहरा गया है।

