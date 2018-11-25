शहर चुनें

अयोध्या में धर्मसभा के बाद उपजने वाले मामले को मुस्लिमों में बेचैनी

Aligarh Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 01:15 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
अयोध्या में धर्मसभा के बाद उपजने वाले मामले को लेकर मुस्लिमों में बेचैनी है। वहीं, महावीर गंज, भुजपुरा समेत इलाकों में मध्यम वर्ग के हिंदू-मुस्लिम अप्रिय घटना की संभावना के चलते रसद सामग्री एकत्र करने में जुट गए हैं।

यूं तो रामजन्म भूमि प्रकरण को लेकर चाय व होटल पर खूब चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। अलीगढ़ सहित पूरे में अमन-चैन कायम रहे, इसको लेकर लोग फिक्रमंद दिखे। पुराने शहर में अयोध्या धर्मसभा के आयोजन की खबर से बेखबर अपने कामकाज में मशगूल दिखे।

ऊपरकोट के माजिद अहमद ने बताया कि काम करेंगे, तभी रुपये मिलेंगे और इन रुपये से रसद सामग्री खरीदकर अपने परिवार का पेट भर पाऊंगा। लिहाजा, अयोध्या में क्या हो रहा है, इससे मुझे कोई मतलब नहीं है।

मंदिर का निर्माण, देश को तोड़ने के बराबर : शेरवानी
सोशल एक्टिविस्ट मुजाहिद शेरवानी ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का इंतजार किए बगैर मंदिर का जबरन निर्माण करना देश को तोड़ने के बराबर है, जिसका खामियाजा देश को भुगतना पड़ सकता है। उन्होंने सांसद साक्षी महाराज के बयान की निंदा की, जिसमें उन्होंने दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद तोड़ने की बात कही थी।

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hathras

माला पहनकर कोतवाली पहुंच गए दूल्हा-दुल्हन, रिश्ता तोड़ना चाहते थे लड़की वाले

कोतवाली परिसर में शनिवार को उस समय अजीब-ओ-गरीब स्थिति पैदा हो गई, जब लाल साड़ी पहने एक लड़की और सूट पहने एक लड़का वहां पहुंच गए। दोनों के गले में मालाएं डली हुई थीं।

25 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

चरित्र पर उंगली उठी तो आरएसएस के स्वयंसेवक ने कर ली आत्महत्या

25 नवंबर 2018

मोबाइल के माध्यम से 50 हजार रूपेय की ठगी शिकार
Aligarh

मोबाइल के माध्यम से 50 हजार रूपेय की ठगी शिकार

24 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हाथरस: महिला की मौत के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने लगाया जाम, पुलिस से हुई धक्का-मुक्की

24 नवंबर 2018

एएमयू छात्र संघ के सचिव हुजैफा आमिर
Aligarh

विहिप की धर्मसभा का एएमयू के छात्रों ने किया विरोध, कहा- एक्शन का होगा रिएक्शन

23 नवंबर 2018

हिम्मतपुर के ग्रामीण पेयजल टंकी खराब होने पर खारे पानी पर ही हुए निर्भर
Aligarh

हिम्मतपुर के ग्रामीण पेयजल टंकी खराब होने पर खारे पानी पर ही हुए निर्भर

24 नवंबर 2018

सरकारी जमीन में बने कृष्णा पैराडाइज और स्कूल ध्वस्त
Aligarh

सरकारी जमीन में बने कृष्णा पैराडाइज और स्कूल ध्वस्त

24 नवंबर 2018

भीम आर्मी
Aligarh

अयोध्या में मंदिर की जगह बने विद्यापीठ, जहां सभी धर्मों के बच्चे शिक्षा पा सकें: भीम आर्मी

23 नवंबर 2018

बच्चे के बाल पकड़कर पीटता ट्यूटर।
Aligarh

वीडियो: ट्यूटर बना हैवान, दूसरी कक्षा के छात्र के साथ की दिल दहला देने वाली क्रूरता

19 नवंबर 2018

विकास की आस जगाते घर-घर घूम रहे राजीव
Aligarh

पुलिस ने ज्ञापन देने आ रहे छात्र नेताओं को रोका, धक्की-मुक्की

24 नवंबर 2018

VIDEO: योगी के मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल, बीजेपी के वोटरों को बताया ये

अक्सर विवादित बयान देने वाले योगी सरकार के मंत्री ओपी राजभर ने एकबार फिर विवादास्पद बयान दिया है। इसबार राजभर ने बीजेपी के वोटरों के लिए अपशब्द बोला है।

19 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी 1:39

घर में ट्यूशन टीचर ने बच्चे के साथ की हैवानियत, CCTV देख माता-पिता हुए सन्न

19 नवंबर 2018

अलीगढ़ 2:14

अलीगढ़ पुलिस ने दिखाई दबंगई, वारंटी को बुरी तरह पीटा

10 नवंबर 2018

समाजवादी 1:01

सामने आया समाजवादी पार्टी कार्यकर्ता की गुंडागर्दी का वीडियो, बाइक सवार पर तानी राइफल

6 नवंबर 2018

अलीगढ़ 1:13

पढ़ाई की जगह बच्चों से साफ करवाए जा रहे हैं टॉयलेट

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में धर्मसभा का एएमयू छात्रों ने किया विरोध
Aligarh

अयोध्या में धर्मसभा का एएमयू छात्रों ने किया विरोध

24 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

नाली विवाद में दो पक्षों में जमकर हुई मारपीट और पथराव, महिला की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म-Cordination
Aligarh

पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म-Cordination

24 नवंबर 2018

सिटी बस
Aligarh

महानगर से निजी बसों के बाहर होने पर अंतिम मुहर, अॉपरेटरों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा

23 नवंबर 2018

AMU
Aligarh

सांसद सतीश गौतम के बयान पर एएमयू में तूफान

22 नवंबर 2018

गांव कनौरा के निकट काली नदी पर बदहाल पुल। अमर उजाला
Aligarh

खुशखबरी:12 साल बाद अब शुरू हो सकेगा काली नदी पुल

23 नवंबर 2018

