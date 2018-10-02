शहर चुनें

पालिथीन के खिलाफ अभियान आज से

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 01:10 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
प्रतिबंधित पालिथीन के खिलाफ प्रशासन गांधी जयंती के साथ ही तीसरे चरण का अभियान शुरू कर रहा है। इसके लिए सभी तैयारी कर ली गई हैं।

प्रतिबंधित प्लास्टिक के मानकों आदि में कोई विवाद न हो, इसके लिए एडीएम सिटी श्याम बहादुर सिंह सहित प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अधिकारी रामगोपाल, नगर निगम से नगर स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ड. शिव कुमार आदि को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

सोमवार को इसको लेकर अफसरों की एक बैठक हुई। पालिथीन का प्रयोग करने, बेचने से रोकने के लिए अभियान के दौरान जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। जो कि न्यूनतम एक हजार रुपये और अधिकतम पांच हजार रुपये है।

डेमो
Aligarh

एआरटीओ को पता नहीं, प्रशासन भी अंजान, परंतु महानगर में सिटी बसें चालू 

 पिछले माह की शुरूआत में प्रशासन द्वारा प्राइवेट बसों के महानगर में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध के बाद भले ही प्रशासन ने सिटी बसें चलाई जाने की घोषणा की थी, लेकिन इस पर अब तक अमल नहीं हो सका।

2 अक्टूबर 2018

बसपा का काडर मजबूत करें: संघ प्रिय गौतम
Aligarh

बसपा का काडर मजबूत करें: संघ प्रिय गौतम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

बदले जमीरउल्लाह के सुर, कहा हम मुफ्ती के परिजनों के साथ
Aligarh

बदले जमीरउल्लाह के सुर, कहा हम मुफ्ती के परिजनों के साथ

2 अक्टूबर 2018

पत्नी से कलह के बाद जहर खाया, मौत
Aligarh

पत्नी से कलह के बाद जहर खाया, मौत

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Budaun bus stand
Aligarh

अब रोडवेज बस अड्डे भी होंगे शहर से बाहर: डीएम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

पूर्व पार्षद से थानेदार ने की अभद्रता, हंगामा
Aligarh

पूर्व पार्षद से थानेदार ने की अभद्रता, हंगामा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

हंसी उसके लबों तक आ गई है, मुकम्मल हो गया रोना हमारा
Aligarh

हंसी उसके लबों तक आ गई है, मुकम्मल हो गया रोना हमारा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

हैंडबाल में एचबी व चिरंजी लाल कॉलेज बना विजेता
Aligarh

हैंडबाल में एचबी व चिरंजी लाल कॉलेज बना विजेता

2 अक्टूबर 2018

इंसानियत का दर्द झलकता है शायरी में : अजमली
Aligarh

इंसानियत का दर्द झलकता है शायरी में : अजमली

2 अक्टूबर 2018

अखिलेश के दूत आज आएंगे नौशाद के परिजनों से मिलने
Aligarh

अखिलेश के दूत आज आएंगे नौशाद के परिजनों से मिलने

2 अक्टूबर 2018

VIDEO: अलीगढ़ में एक घंटे तक चली पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, ऐसे काबू में आए बदमाश

गुरुवार सुबह यूपी के अलीगढ़ में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। ये मुठभेड़ हरदुआगंज की मछुआ नहर की कोठी में हुई, जिसमे दोनों बदमाश पुलिस की गोली लगने से घायल हो गए।

20 सितंबर 2018

अपराध 1:18

इस गैंग ने रची थी योगी सरकार को हिलाने की साजिश

19 सितंबर 2018

ALIGARH NEWS 1:07

VIDEO: अलीगढ़ में बरामद हुए दुर्लभ प्रजाति के 50 कछुए के बच्चे

18 सितंबर 2018

एटीएम 1:01

VIDEO: चोर चुरा ले गए एटीएम, बैंक को अगले दिन सवेरे मिली जानकारी

10 सितंबर 2018

pooja 0:49

देखिए, कौन है वो जिसने राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के लिए कही ये ‘गंदी’ बात

24 अगस्त 2018

रिहाई के लिए तैयार कैदी करेंगे गांधी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण
Aligarh

रिहाई के लिए तैयार कैदी करेंगे गांधी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण

2 अक्टूबर 2018

खैर में मिले शव की शिनाख्त
Aligarh

खैर में मिले शव की शिनाख्त

2 अक्टूबर 2018

प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो और तीन पर फेंसिंग लगना शुरू
Aligarh

प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो और तीन पर फेंसिंग लगना शुरू

2 अक्टूबर 2018

नगर निगम के सभी ब्रांड एंबेसडर निरस्त
Aligarh

नगर निगम के सभी ब्रांड एंबेसडर निरस्त

2 अक्टूबर 2018

अभिनेत्री फाल्गुनी राजानी का स्वागत करते संजय माहेश्वरी
Aligarh

समलैंगिकता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला जायज : फाल्गुनी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

मिताली राज
Local Sports

एएमयू आएंगी मिताली राज, आज करेंगी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन

29 सितंबर 2018

