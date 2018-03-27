शहर चुनें

Agra

छात्रा के सामने रखी ये पेशकश, मना करने पर तेजाब से जलाने की दी धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 07:18 PM IST
acid attack demo image
acid attack demo image
कासगंज के पटियाली के भरगैन कस्बे में स्कूल जाते समय छात्रा को शादी न करने पर आरोपी तेजाब डालने की धमकी दी। युवक ने छात्रा से अश्लील शब्दों का प्रयोग किया। 
पीड़िता ने कोतवाली में आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। गत 23 मार्च को कस्बा निवासी अपने स्कूल जा रही थी। 

तभी कस्बे के युवक साहनूर ने छात्रा के सामने शादी का प्रस्ताव रखा। वह काफी समय से छात्रा के पीछे पड़ा था। छात्रा के इंकार करने पर आरोपी ने तेजाब डालकर जला देने की धमकी दी। 

